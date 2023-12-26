Baltimore Ravens 33-19 San Francisco 49ers: Lamar Jackson throws two touchdown passes in 18 seconds to stun 49ers

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rolls out against the San Francisco 49ers

Lamar Jackson led the Baltimore Ravens past the San Francisco 49ers in a stunning 33-19 victory after throwing two touchdown passes in 18 seconds in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Kyle Hamilton and the Ravens defense intercepted quarterback Brock Purdy on three of the first four drives of the game for the 49ers to turn a 16-12 halftime lead into a commanding 30-12 advantage.

Purdy became the first 49ers quarterback to throw four interceptions in a game since Colin Kaepernick in 2015 and finished 18 for 32 for 255 yards before leaving the field after sustaining a left shoulder stinger in the fourth quarter with Sam Darnold replacing him.

Jackson took an intentional grounding safety after he tripped over a fallen official in the end zone and attempted a pass to give the 49ers the first points of the game.

On first-and-10 at Baltimore's 15, Purdy attempted to force a pass to wideout Deebo Samuel that Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton stepped in front of for an interception.

After Baltimore forced a punt on the opening drive of the second half, Jackson capped a drive by throwing a 6-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor.

Williams injured his groin attempting to tackle Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen after Purdy's fourth interception. Jackson immediately turned that into another score with a 9-yard TD pass to Zay Flowers that made it 30-12. Jackson threw for 252 yards, ran for 45 more and vaulted past Purdy to take the limelight.

Umpire Alex Moore falls as Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs from San Francisco 49ers defensive end Chase Young (92) during the first half

San Francisco's Christian McCaffrey set a franchise record with his eighth straight game with at least 100 yards from scrimmage.

Darnold replied for the 49ers with a fourth-quarter touchdown after replacing an injured Purdy but by then it was already too late.

Both teams remain on top of their conferences. The Niners are in a three-way tie with Philadelphia and Detroit for the best record in the NFC and can still clinch the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye with wins in their final two games.

The Ravens remained a game ahead of Miami for the best record in the AFC and can clinch the No. 1 seed with a win next week against the Dolphins.

What did they say?

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh: "Our guys work hard. They compete hard. Everybody wants to be respected. There's one way to be respected, and that's to go out there and earn that. I thought Lamar had an MVP performance tonight. It takes a team to create a performance like that, but it takes a player to play at that level, to play at an MVP level, it takes a player to play that way. Lamar was all over the field."

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson: "We got the W. I don't really care about performance. I just want to win. That's what happened tonight. On Christmas, I got my gift."

San Francisco 49ers Kyle Shanahan coach: "I didn't mind his [Purdy] demeanour. He stayed in there and kept battling. Our whole team struggled there in the second half, so it wasn't just him."

What's next?

The Ravens host Miami Dolphins while the 49ers visit Washington on Sunday December 31.

Make sure you tune in to Sky Sports NFL every Sunday at 6pm for the first game of our triple-header of live action. The evening's entertainment also includes NFL Redzone action as hosted by Scott Hanson, as well as Sunday Night Football to round off the night.

Sky Sports will broadcast two exclusive live games every Sunday throughout the regular season in the 6pm and 9pm slots, while also showing every Thursday Night, Sunday Night and Monday Night match-up.

Fans can also watch every minute of the playoffs across January, followed by Super Bowl LVIII at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11.

Stream all the latest NFL games and more with NOW