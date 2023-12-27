NFL Week 16 stats: Amari Cooper breaks Cleveland Browns record while George Pickens stars for Pittsburgh Steelers

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Amari Cooper starred as the Cleveland Browns won 36-22 at the Houston Texans in the NFL. Amari Cooper starred as the Cleveland Browns won 36-22 at the Houston Texans in the NFL.

Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange dives into the 2023 NFL season to pick out the best stats from each week...

The game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers was the first in which both teams had a touchdown pass of at least 80 yards since another meeting of these two teams - back in 2014.

Steelers wide receiver George Pickens had four receptions for 195 yards on Saturday. His average of 48.8 yards per reception has been bettered by only two players in a single game since 1970 in which they have had at least four receptions:

Most yards per reception with four-plus catches in game Player Team Opp Season Ave DeSean Jackson Phi Dal 2010 52.5 Gary Clark Was Atl 1991 50.8 George Pickens Pit Cin 2023 48.8

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens runs a huge 86-yard touchdown on quarterback Mason Rudolph's first pass of game.

The Buffalo Bills also won 24-22 against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, inflicting the sixth defeat by three or fewer points on the franchise this season. Only the 1994 Oilers have suffered more such losses in a single season, going 0-7.

Amari Cooper set a new franchise record with 265 receiving yards for the Cleveland Browns Browns in their victory over the Houston Texans:

Most single-game receiving yards in Browns franchise history Player Opp Season Yards Amari Cooper Hou 2023 265 Josh Gordon Jax 2013 261 Josh Gordon Pit 2013 237 Mac Speedie NYY 1949 228

Having already achieved the feat with the Raiders and Dallas Cowboys, Cooper joined Terrell Owens as the only players to have a 200+ yard receiving game with as many as three franchises.

With their victory over the Minnesota Vikings, the Detroit Lions clinched the NFC North title for the first time in their history and won their first division title since they won the old NFC Central Division in 1993. Their 29 division title-less years was the second-longest active streak, only behind the Browns, whose last Divisional title was in 1989.

Justin Jefferson produced an outstanding catch in Minnesota's NFL game against Detroit.

The Bears' Marcedes Lewis became the oldest tight end to ever score an NFL touchdown at the age of 39 years 219 days, and just the third player to score a receiving touchdown after turning 39, following on from Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Charlie Joiner.

Having missed a 47-yard field goal and an extra point earlier in the game, Chad Ryland of the Patriots converted a game-winning 56-yard attempt as time expired to lead New England to victory over the Denver Broncos. Ryland has missed an NFL-leading eight field goals this season.

Highlights of the Las Vegas Raiders against the Kansas City Chiefs from Week 16 of the NFL season.

The Raiders defense had a fumble return touchdown from Bilal Nichols and an interception return touchdown from Jack Jones in a seven second span in the second quarter of their win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Incredibly, that only tied the record for the fastest two defensive touchdowns in NFL history, with the Jaguars also managing it against the Bills in 2015.

On Christmas Day, Jalen Hurts had his 15th rushing touchdown of the season, setting a record for NFL quarterbacks by surpassing Cam Newton's mark of 14 for the Panthers in 2011.

Highlights of the Baltimore Ravens against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16 of the NFL season.

On Christmas night, Lamar Jackson led the Baltimore Ravens to victory over the San Francisco 49ers and improved his record against NFC teams to 20-1, by far the best record by any quarterback with at least 20 starts against a Conference.

His counterpart for the 49ers - Brock Purdy - threw a career-high four interceptions, having never previously thrown more than two in an NFL game.

