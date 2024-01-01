Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper appears to throw drink towards fans during loss to Jacksonville Jaguars

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper appeared to toss a drink towards the crowd during his side's 26-0 shutout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

In a video posted by a fan on social media, Tepper is seen emptying the contents of a drink in the direction of the stands from his open-air suite, where he was stood beside Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told Sky Sports the league "are aware of the video and have no further comment at this time".

The incident occurred after Bryce Young was intercepted in the final three minutes of the game, ultimately closing out Carolina's 14th loss of the campaign.

Sunday's result continued another tumultuous season for the Panthers under Tepper, who fired first-year head coach Frank Reich at the end of November while seeing No 1 overall pick quarterback Young endure a miserable rookie campaign surrounded by limited talent.

Young has been sacked 59 times on the year while throwing 11 touchdowns to 10 interceptions after being drafted out of Alabama last April.

"Yeah, not fun. Not fun at all," said Young. "It's on us. It's what we put out. It's our tape. It's what we did. We own it, accept it. It is what it is, but it's not fun."

With the defeat the Panthers secured the No 1 overall pick for the Chicago Bears, having traded their 2024 first-round selection away as part of a deal to move up for Young.

"I'm disappointed, obviously, and that's a pretty generic answer," said interim coach Chris Tabor said. "Did not see it coming. I will tip my hat to the Jaguars. The way we were trending, I did not see this performance coming down.

"We never got on track. We talked a lot about starting fast this week, and we did not do that. How are you going to deal with it? There's only two choices: It's either character or compromise. Those are questions for everybody."

Young was sacked six times and threw for just 112 yards Sunday, while another drab day was capped when defensive lineman Derrick Brown was ejected after an altercation with Cam Robinson.

"Missed opportunities. Just execution top to bottom," Young said. "There's a long list of stuff I've got to do better, and then offensively we all take responsibility. We all look in the mirror, and I think 'disconnected' is a good word.

"Just wasn't executing, wasn't translating, and as far as the offense, that's on me."

The Panthers have recorded six straight losing seasons since Tepper purchased the organisation in 2018, having also fired head coach Matt Rhule in the third-year of his fully guaranteed seven-year contract last season.