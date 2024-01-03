NFL Week 17 stats: CeeDee Lamb and Tyreek Hill set new franchise record marks for Cowboys and Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb had 227 receiving yards against the Detroit Lions to set a new franchise record

Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange dives into the 2023 NFL season to pick out the best stats from each week...

The Cleveland Browns clinched a playoff spot by virtue of their Thursday night victory over the New York Jets and, in the process, Joe Flacco became the first Browns quarterback to pass for at least 300 yards in four successive games. He also became the first QB to have at least 250 yards passing in each of his first five games with a team.

CeeDee Lamb had 227 receiving yards as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Detroit Lions and broke Michael Irvin's franchise record for receptions and receiving yards in a single season, both of which were set in 1995. Lamb's 92-yard touchdown reception was the longest offensive play by any team this season, and the second-longest passing touchdown in team history, only behind Don Meredith's 95-yard effort to Bob Hayes against Washington in 1966.

The Baltimore Ravens routed the Miami Dolphins 56-19 and both of their quarterbacks used in the game - Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley - ended with perfect 158.3 passer ratings, the first time in NFL history that two QBs from the same team have achieved that in a game.

The Dolphins may have lost heavily, but Tyreek Hill broke his own franchise record for the most receiving yards in a season he set for the team last year, reaching 1,717 yards with a game to spare.

The Las Vegas Raiders' playoff hopes ended with defeat to the Indianapolis Colts but Davante Adams had his 23rd career game with at least 10 receptions, equalling Antonio Brown's NFL record.

Gunner Olszewski had a 94-yard punt return touchdown for the New York Giants against the Los Angeles Rams, the second-longest in franchise history. The only longer such return came back in Week Two of the 1928 season when Al Bloodgood returned a punt 95 yards for a score against the Pottsville Maroons.

The San Francisco 49ers clinched the number one seed in the NFC by beating the Washington Commanders, with Brock Purdy setting a new franchise record for passing yards in a season.

San Francisco 49ers franchise record for most passing yards in a season Quarterback Season Yards Brock Purdy 2023 4,280 Jeff Garcia 2000 4,278 Steve Young 1998 4,170

The Pittsburgh Steelers won a nail-biter against the Seahawks in Seattle to secure their 20th straight season without a losing record, which is the second-longest streak in NFL history, behind only the Dallas Cowboys' 21-season effort from 1965 to 1985.

NFL head coaches with most consecutive seasons without a losing record Head coach Team Seasons Streak Tom Landry Cowboys 1965-1985 21 Bill Belichick Patriots 2001-2019 19 Mike Tomlin Steelers 2007-2023 17 George Halas Bears 1933-1951 16

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin also secured his 17th consecutive season without a losing record, breaking a tie with George Halas for sole possession of the third-longest streak in NFL history.

The Kansas City Chiefs clinched their eighth successive AFC West title, breaking a tie with the 1973-1979 Rams for the second-longest division title streak in NFL history.