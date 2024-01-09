Mike Vrabel fired by Tennessee Titans after six seasons as head coach amid uncertainty over Bill Belichick's future with New England Patriots

The Tennessee Titans have parted ways with head coach Mike Vrabel after six seasons, the team announced on Tuesday.

Vrabel was named Coach of the Year in 2021 but is coming off two successive losing seasons after seeing the Titans finish the 2023 campaign 6-11, his last game in charge being a 28-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars to end the playoff hopes of Tennessee's division rivals.

The 48-year-old was appointed as head coach in 2018 before guiding Tennessee to the playoffs in three of his six seasons, advancing as far as the AFC Championship Game in 2019, where his side were beaten by the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Earlier today, I spoke with Mike Vrabel and told him about my decision to make a change at head coach," said Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk. "I appreciate Mike's contributions to the Tennessee Titans both on and off the field.

"We wish Mike, Jen, and the Vrabel family nothing but the best in the future."

Vrabel's departure follows that of both Ron Rivera in Washington and Arthur Smith in Atlanta on Black Monday following the conclusion of the regular season.

The former NFL linebacker, who won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots as a player, had established himself as one of the most respected coaches across the league while shaping a hard-nosed Titans outfit that has remained consistently competitive.

He leaves with a 54-44 record with the team, his next move becoming one of the offseason's hot topics amid suggestions he could return to Foxboro to succeed Bill Belichick, whose future as Patriots head coach appears uncertain after 24 years at the helm.

"I will never shy away from acknowledging that I have unapologetically high expectations for the football team and every aspect of the Titans organisation," added Adams Strunk in her statement. "Our vision is not simply to produce more wins than losses, it is to regularly compete for championships. While this season was disappointing, I see early signs of progress taking shape.

"Last year we added a promising young quarterback and several other talented players to our roster. With a coaching search, enviable cap space, and top-10 draft position, this offseason is as important as any in our history. I'm excited for the weeks and months ahead. We will meet the moment."