Seattle Seahawks: Pete Carroll out as head coach in shock move and will become advisor

The Seattle Seahawks have announced the shock exit of Pete Carroll as head coach after 14 years in charge.

The 72-year-old had held the position since 2010 but the Seahawks announced in a statement on Wednesday that the two parties "amicably agreed" that his "role will evolve from head coach to remain with the organisation as an advisor".

Carroll took the franchise to their only Super Bowl triumph in 2013.

The move into an advisory role comes after the team missed out on the NFL playoffs.

In a statement, Seahawks chair Jody Allen praised Carroll's achievements and added: "His expertise will continue in leadership and building a championship culture will continue as an integral part of our organisation moving forward.

"Pete will always be a beloved member of the Seahawks family."

Carroll oversaw Seattle's historic first Super Bowl triumph in 2013, his fourth season in charge, and had a winning record in 11 of his 14 campaigns.

His record of 137 wins and .606 win percentage are both highest in Seahawks franchise history.

Seattle closed the regular season with a 21-20 win at Arizona on Sunday. The Seahawks entered the final two weeks of the regular season with the chance at reaching the playoffs for the 11th time with Carroll in charge, but a Week 17 loss to Pittsburgh left Seattle in need of help elsewhere, which it did not get to close out the season.

His tenure ends with a record of 137-89-1 and 10 postseason appearances. He went 10-9 overall in the postseason.

Carroll is 170-120-1 overall in 18 years as head coach of the New York Jets (1994), New England Patriots (1997-99) and Seahawks.

He had dismissed retirement rumours Monday.

"I'm not worn out. I'm not tired. I'm not any of that stuff," said Carroll, who was the NFL's oldest head coach. "I need to do a better job and I need to help my coaches more and we need to do a better job of coaching."