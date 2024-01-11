2024 NFL International Series: Bears and Vikings to host games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next season

The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings will each host regular season games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London as part of the 2024 International Series, the NFL announced on Thursday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will also return to London for another year, continuing their multi-year commitment to playing in the UK that started in 2013. This will be the 10th time they've played at Wembley and their 12th visit to the capital city overall.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Buffalo Bills in Week Five of the NFL season

Germany will stage a regular season fixture for the third-straight season in 2024, with the Carolina Panthers to host a match at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Munich and Frankfurt currently hold games in alternate seasons, with Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers victorious over the Seattle Seahawks the last time Munich hosted a match, for the first time, in 2022.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Seattle Seahawks against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Munich in Week 10 of the NFL season

Full details of specific dates and opponents will be confirmed later this year, along with the release of the full 2024 NFL schedule, however fans can begin registering their interest in purchasing tickets via the NFL website.

The NFL will also play a regular season game in Brazil for the first time in 2024, but neither of the teams have been announced yet for that fixture set to be held in Sao Paulo.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold discuss the NFL 'ticking off' different continents, as 2024 looks to be a year of further worldwide growth for the game

There will be no international game in Mexico for the second-straight season due to Estadio Azteca renovations in Mexico City. The NFL has confirmed that matches will return there once they are complete.

London has currently hosted 36 regular season games since the International Series began in 2007, with all 32 teams having visited at least once.

The Bears have twice previously played in the UK, beating the Buccaneers on their first trip in 2011, before losing to the Raiders in 2019. Next season's visit will represent the Vikings' fourth, having won all of their prior games in 2013 (Steelers), 2017 (Browns) and 2022 (Saints).

"Taking our game to more fans around the world is a major priority for the league and its 32 teams, and we are delighted to be returning to London and Munich in 2024," said Peter O'Reilly, executive vice president, club business, league events and international at the NFL.

"Whether tackle or flag football, international passion for the game and the NFL continues to grow, and having our teams and their world-class athletes play games and engage with fans around the world is an important part of becoming a truly global sport."

Henry Hodgson, general manager of NFL UK, added: "We look forward to welcoming these three teams to London for what promises to be another exciting slate of International Games in the UK in 2024.

"Together with the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars and Minnesota Vikings we are excited to continue to give fans exceptional gameday memories as the NFL comes to the capital next season."

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!