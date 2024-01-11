2024 NFL International Series: Bears and Vikings to host games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next season

The Jacksonville Jaguars return to London in 2024 to host a game at Wembley Stadium, while the Carolina Panthers will be the home team as the NFL goes back to the Allianz Stadium in Munich, Germany; the opponents for each team will be announced later in the year
Thursday 11 January 2024 12:33, UK
The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings will each host regular season games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London as part of the 2024 International Series, the NFL announced on Thursday.
The Jacksonville Jaguars will also return to London for another year, continuing their multi-year commitment to playing in the UK that started in 2013. This will be the 10th time they've played at Wembley and their 12th visit to the capital city overall.
Germany will stage a regular season fixture for the third-straight season in 2024, with the Carolina Panthers to host a match at the Allianz Arena in Munich.
Munich and Frankfurt currently hold games in alternate seasons, with Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers victorious over the Seattle Seahawks the last time Munich hosted a match, for the first time, in 2022.
Full details of specific dates and opponents will be confirmed later this year, along with the release of the full 2024 NFL schedule, however fans can begin registering their interest in purchasing tickets via the NFL website.
The NFL will also play a regular season game in Brazil for the first time in 2024, but neither of the teams have been announced yet for that fixture set to be held in Sao Paulo.
There will be no international game in Mexico for the second-straight season due to Estadio Azteca renovations in Mexico City. The NFL has confirmed that matches will return there once they are complete.
London has currently hosted 36 regular season games since the International Series began in 2007, with all 32 teams having visited at least once.
The Bears have twice previously played in the UK, beating the Buccaneers on their first trip in 2011, before losing to the Raiders in 2019. Next season's visit will represent the Vikings' fourth, having won all of their prior games in 2013 (Steelers), 2017 (Browns) and 2022 (Saints).
"Taking our game to more fans around the world is a major priority for the league and its 32 teams, and we are delighted to be returning to London and Munich in 2024," said Peter O'Reilly, executive vice president, club business, league events and international at the NFL.
"Whether tackle or flag football, international passion for the game and the NFL continues to grow, and having our teams and their world-class athletes play games and engage with fans around the world is an important part of becoming a truly global sport."
Henry Hodgson, general manager of NFL UK, added: "We look forward to welcoming these three teams to London for what promises to be another exciting slate of International Games in the UK in 2024.
"Together with the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars and Minnesota Vikings we are excited to continue to give fans exceptional gameday memories as the NFL comes to the capital next season."
