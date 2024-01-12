Jerod Mayo hired as New England Patriots head coach after Bill Belichick exit

The New England Patriot have named Jerod Mayo as their new head coach following the departure of Bill Belichick.

Mayo, who won a Super Bowl as a player with the Patriots, takes over having served as inside linebackers coach in New England since 2019.

He becomes the youngest coach in the NFL at the age of 37, succeeding Belichick after the announcement he would be parting ways with the team following 24 years and six Super Bowl victories together.

After 24 seasons with New England, six-time NFL champion Bill Belichick has stepped down as head coach of the New England Patriots and he spoke at his final press conference with the team.

Mayo had long-been touted as a potential replacement for Belichick having asserted himself as one of the brightest young defensive minds in the league while playing a starring role on the Patriots' coaching staff.

The former linebacker made 905 tackles in 103 games across eight seasons with the Patriots after being drafted with the 10th overall pick out of Tennessee in 2008. He notably won Defensive Rookie of the Year before being part of the team that won Super Bowl XLIX thanks to their victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Mayo, who retired as a player in 2016, was hired as a coaching assistant in 2019 and has since helped oversee what, in spite of the organisation's failings on offense, has remained one of the league's most consistent defenses.

His appointment as head coach arrives following suggestions Mike Vrabel could have made a return to Foxboro having been dismissed as Tennessee Titans head coach following the conclusion of the 2023 regular season.

Mayo is tasked with redirecting a franchise coming off a dismal 4-13 season, at the heart of which was an offensive capitulation that is likely to leave the Patriots looking for their new quarterback of the future this offseason.