Mike McCarthy: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones 'floored' by latest playoff defeat to Green Bay Packers

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he was "floored" by the team's heavy playoff loss at home to the Green Bay Packers on Super Wild Card Weekend, adding that he hadn't thought about head coach Mike McCarthy's future.

The Cowboys, seeded second in the NFC, were favoured to beat the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, having won their last 16 straight home games, but were blown away in a 48-32 blowout loss to the seventh seeds.

McCarthy has one more year left on his contract, with many speculating he could be on his way out of Dallas after returning just one playoff win in his four years in charge.

A number of high-profile head coaches are currently available on the market, including Bill Belichick, who won six Super Bowls in his 24-year tenure with the New England Patriots that ended on Thursday.

"I haven't thought one second about it," Jones told reporters of McCarthy's future. "I know how much it meant to our fans to advance.

"The only thing on my mind almost this entire game was not an analysis of our strategy, not an analysis of our play, it was, 'Do we get to play here again next week?' And we can't."

Dallas' loss stretches their Super Bowl drought to 28 seasons, with the team failing to progress past the Divisional Round of the playoffs in that period.

Jones added: "This seems like the most painful [playoff loss] because we all had such great expectations and had hope for this team.

"I'm floored. This is beyond my comprehension."

Prescott: McCarthy has been amazing

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who is set to count $59.4m against the salary cap in the final year of his contract next season came out in support of his head coach. "He's been amazing [McCarthy]," he said.

Image: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is entering into the final year of his contract and is set to make $59.4m against the salary cap

"I don't know how there can be [questions about his future] but I understand the business.

"In that case, then there should be about me as well, honestly.

"I've had the season I've had because of him. This team has had the success that they've had because of him.

"I understand it's about winning the Super Bowl and that's the standard of the league and damn sure the standard of this place... I get it. But add me to the list in that case."

After going 6-10 in his first season in Dallas, McCarthy - a former Super Bowl winner with the Packers in 2010 - has led the Cowboys to three-straight 12-win seasons and NFC East titles in 2021 and 2023.

Prescott led the NFL in touchdown passes during the regular season with 36, but he threw two costly first-half interceptions in the Cowboys latest playoff loss to the Packers, the second of which was returned for a touchdown by Darnell Savage Jr.

"I sucked tonight," Prescott said of his first multi-interception performance at home this season. "I got it going a little bit later but none of that mattered at that point.

"I mean, it's about winning. It's about winning in the playoffs and then getting to the last game and winning that as well. It's tough."

McCarthy wouldn't be drawn on his future following the defeat. "I've got a whole team in the locker room that's hurting," he said.

"I haven't thought past the outcome of this game... I don't think anyone saw this coming."

Should the Cowboys fire McCarthy?

Former Cowboys defensive back Jason Bell on Sky Sports:

"They will move on from their head coach, I believe, but there could also be a trade happening to maybe get a new quarterback.

"Do you want to pay him [Prescott] again?"

Former Buffalo Bills coach Phoebe Schecter on Sky Sports:

"Especially with Jerry Jones, he is somebody who wants to win right now, he will be looking for the combination to make that happen.

"I think head coach, quarterback, there will be lots of moves. You also have to take a look at that interior defensive line and running back, because if you can't run in the playoffs you are in trouble."

Super Bowl-winning defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on Sky Sports:

"There are some big [coaching] names out there. Honestly, coach [McCarthy] is on his last legs, I'd be very surprised if he were to come back next year for a fourth season."

Watch the Buffalo Bills host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday at 9.30pm, live on Sky Sports NFL; the Philadelphia Eagles then travel to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to close out Super Wild Card Weekend, from 1.15am, Tuesday morning.