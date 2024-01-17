NFL playoff stats: Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins play in freezing temperatures, while Puka Nacua makes more history

Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange dives into the 2023 NFL season to pick out the best stats from each week...

The Houston Texans became just the fourth team in NFL history to win a playoff game with a rookie head coach and a rookie starting quarterback as they dismantled the Cleveland Browns 45-14:

Rookie head coach-QB tandems to win a playoff game Team Season Head coach Quarterback Rams 1945 Adam Walsh Bob Waterfield Ravens 2008 John Harbaugh Joe Flacco Jets 2009 Rex Ryan Mark Sanchez Texans 2023 DeMeco Ryan CJ Stroud

In doing so, CJ Stroud became the youngest quarterback to start and win a playoff game, surpassing his idol Michael Vick's record, while also becoming the first rookie in NFL history to defeat a Super Bowl-winning quarterback in a playoff game. The previous five attempts had all ended in defeat for the rookies.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins meanwhile faced off in what would mark the fourth-coldest game in NFL history at a freezing Arrowhead, the Patrick Mahomes-led defending champions edging their rivals out 26-7.

Coldest games in NFL history Locations Teams Season Temperature (C) Green Bay Dal @ GB 1967 -25.0 Cincinnati SD @ Cin 1982 -23.0 Minneapolis Sea @ Min 2015 -21.0 Kansas City Mia @ KC 2023 -20.0

The Green Bay Packers became the first No 7 seed to win a playoff game since the 2020 NFL playoff expansion. The last team that won the Super Bowl as the lowest seed in their conference entering the playoffs was the Packers in 2010, who won Super Bowl XLV as the NFC's No 6 seed. The result saw the beaten Dallas Cowboys concede at least 40 points in a playoff game for the first time in their franchise history.

Jordan Love's passer rating of 157.2 is the highest by any player on the road in a playoff game with at least 20 pass attempts.

Highest passer rating in road playoff game (min 20 passes) Player Team Opponent Season Rating Jordan Love GB Dal 2023 157.2 Bart Starr GB Dal 1966 143.5 Dak Prescott Dal TB 2022 143.3

With their win over the Los Angeles Rams, the Detroit Lions broke the NFL's longest playoff win drought of 31 seasons, with their last playoff win in the 1991 Divisional Round against the Cowboys. The Dolphins - with 23 straight seasons without a playoff win - now have the longest active drought in the NFL.

The Lions and Rams had last met in the playoffs back in 1952. Only two franchises had longer intervals between playoff games between them.

Longest break between playoff meetings between teams Teams League Length of break Years Dodgers & Red Sox MLB 102 years 1916-2018 Athletics & Giants MLB 76 years 1913-1989 Lions & Rams NFL 72 years 1952-2024 Bears & Packers NFL 70 years 1941-2011 Cardinals & Eagles NFL 61 years 1948-2009

Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff became the first pair of starting quarterbacks to start in the same game against a team for which they had previously played.

Rookie Rams receiver Puka Nacua's 181 receiving yards in the defeat broke DK Metcalf's record of 160 yards for the most by a rookie in a single playoff game.

Josh Allen's 52-yard touchdown run for the Buffalo Bills against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday was the second-longest by a quarterback in postseason history:

Longest playoff TD runs by a quarterback in history Player Team Opponent Season Yards Colin Kaepernick SF GB 2012 56 Josh Allen Buf Pit 2023 52 Lamar Jackson Bal Ten 2020 48

Baker Mayfield became the first Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback to pass for at least 300 yards and at least three touchdowns in a playoff game as they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Tampa.