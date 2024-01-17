NFL playoff stats: Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins play in freezing temperatures, while Puka Nacua makes more history

Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins contested one of the coldest games in NFL history, while Puka Nacua continued his staggering rookie campaign with the Los Angeles Rams; watch every Divisional Round game live on Sky Sports this weekend
Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange dives into the 2023 NFL season to pick out the best stats from each week...
The Houston Texans became just the fourth team in NFL history to win a playoff game with a rookie head coach and a rookie starting quarterback as they dismantled the Cleveland Browns 45-14:
|Team
|Season
|Head coach
|Quarterback
|Rams
|1945
|Adam Walsh
|Bob Waterfield
|Ravens
|2008
|John Harbaugh
|Joe Flacco
|Jets
|2009
|Rex Ryan
|Mark Sanchez
|Texans
|2023
|DeMeco Ryan
|CJ Stroud
In doing so, CJ Stroud became the youngest quarterback to start and win a playoff game, surpassing his idol Michael Vick's record, while also becoming the first rookie in NFL history to defeat a Super Bowl-winning quarterback in a playoff game. The previous five attempts had all ended in defeat for the rookies.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins meanwhile faced off in what would mark the fourth-coldest game in NFL history at a freezing Arrowhead, the Patrick Mahomes-led defending champions edging their rivals out 26-7.
|Locations
|Teams
|Season
|Temperature (C)
|Green Bay
|Dal @ GB
|1967
|-25.0
|Cincinnati
|SD @ Cin
|1982
|-23.0
|Minneapolis
|Sea @ Min
|2015
|-21.0
|Kansas City
|Mia @ KC
|2023
|-20.0
The Green Bay Packers became the first No 7 seed to win a playoff game since the 2020 NFL playoff expansion. The last team that won the Super Bowl as the lowest seed in their conference entering the playoffs was the Packers in 2010, who won Super Bowl XLV as the NFC's No 6 seed. The result saw the beaten Dallas Cowboys concede at least 40 points in a playoff game for the first time in their franchise history.
Jordan Love's passer rating of 157.2 is the highest by any player on the road in a playoff game with at least 20 pass attempts.
|Player
|Team
|Opponent
|Season
|Rating
|Jordan Love
|GB
|Dal
|2023
|157.2
|Bart Starr
|GB
|Dal
|1966
|143.5
|Dak Prescott
|Dal
|TB
|2022
|143.3
With their win over the Los Angeles Rams, the Detroit Lions broke the NFL's longest playoff win drought of 31 seasons, with their last playoff win in the 1991 Divisional Round against the Cowboys. The Dolphins - with 23 straight seasons without a playoff win - now have the longest active drought in the NFL.
The Lions and Rams had last met in the playoffs back in 1952. Only two franchises had longer intervals between playoff games between them.
|Teams
|League
|Length of break
|Years
|Dodgers & Red Sox
|MLB
|102 years
|1916-2018
|Athletics & Giants
|MLB
|76 years
|1913-1989
|Lions & Rams
|NFL
|72 years
|1952-2024
|Bears & Packers
|NFL
|70 years
|1941-2011
|Cardinals & Eagles
|NFL
|61 years
|1948-2009
Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff became the first pair of starting quarterbacks to start in the same game against a team for which they had previously played.
Rookie Rams receiver Puka Nacua's 181 receiving yards in the defeat broke DK Metcalf's record of 160 yards for the most by a rookie in a single playoff game.
Josh Allen's 52-yard touchdown run for the Buffalo Bills against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday was the second-longest by a quarterback in postseason history:
|Player
|Team
|Opponent
|Season
|Yards
|Colin Kaepernick
|SF
|GB
|2012
|56
|Josh Allen
|Buf
|Pit
|2023
|52
|Lamar Jackson
|Bal
|Ten
|2020
|48
Baker Mayfield became the first Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback to pass for at least 300 yards and at least three touchdowns in a playoff game as they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Tampa.