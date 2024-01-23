NFL playoff stats: Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce overtake Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski

Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange dives into the 2023 NFL season to pick out the best stats from each week...

The Baltimore Ravens achieved just their fourth home playoff win - and their first at home since the 2012 Wild Card Round when they defeated the Colts 24-9 - as they beat the Houston Texans 34-10. The victory marked their eighth in this season by at least 14 points against teams with a winning record entering the game, tying the record for a single season, including the playoffs.

Wins by at least 14 points vs team with winning record Team Season Wins Outcome Ravens 2023 8 Patriots 2014 8 Won Super Bowl Packers 1996 7 Won Super Bowl Bears 1985 7 Won Super Bowl

Lamar Jackson became the first quarterback in NFL history to have as many as three playoff games with at least 100 rushing yards. The only other quarterback with at least two such games is Colin Kaepernick.

Steven Sims' 67-yard punt return touchdown for Houston was the first punt return touchdown in a playoff game by any team since the Denver Broncos' Trindon Holliday in the 2012 Divisional Round against the Ravens. Sims' effort is the first playoff punt return touchdown in Texans franchise history.

By beating the Packers, the San Francisco 49ers tied Green Bay and the New England Patriots for the most playoff wins in NFL history:

Most playoff wins in NFL history Team Wins 49ers 37 Packers 37 Patriots 37 Steelers 36 Cowboys 36

The Detroit Lions broke the NFL's longest active drought of 31 seasons without making the NFC Championship game and have won two playoff games in the same season for the first time since 1957. The Lions remain one of just four teams to never make a Super Bowl along with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Texans and Cleveland Browns.

The current longest drought for any team without appearing in a Championship Game belongs to Washington, whose last appearance was their victory over the Lions in the 1991 season.

The Kansas City Chiefs will play in their sixth consecutive Conference Championship, tying the 1950-55 Browns for the second-longest streak in NFL history. There has only been one longer stretch in NFL history:

Longest streak of Conference Championship appearances Team Seasons Streak Patriots 2011-18 8 Chiefs 2018-23 6 Browns 1950-55 6 Raiders 1973-77 5

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce passed Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski for the most touchdowns in the playoffs between a quarterback and receiver in NFL History with their two connections in the victory over the Buffalo Bills:

Most postseason touchdowns between QB-Receiver Quarterback Receiver TD Patrick Mahomes Travis Kelce 16 Tom Brady Rob Gronkowski 15 Joe Montana Jerry Rice 12

