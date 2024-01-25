Atlanta Falcons set to hire Raheem Morris as new head coach despite Bill Belichick links

The Atlanta Falcons are set to hire Raheem Morris as their new head coach, according to reports.

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Morris will replace Arthur Smith, who was dismissed after three seasons, in each of which the Falcons finished with a 7-10 record.

Image: Morris will return to the Falcons after previous stints as an assistant then interim coach

Other candidates interviewed for the role as well as Morris included Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, who is considered one of the league's top coaching prospects after he oversaw the development of CJ Stroud, Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Bill Belichick.

Six-time Super Bowl winner Belichick parted ways with the New England Patriots after a tenure of more than two decades.

Belichick, 71, has won more Super Bowl titles than any other coach and his 333 wins, including playoffs, leave him just 14 shy of Don Shula's record.

Belichick was viewed as a favourite for this job once he was given a second interview. His next move is now unclear. Neither the Washington Commanders nor the Seattle Seahawks, the only teams left that still have head coach vacancies to fill, have interviewed Belichick.

For Morris, who has also been the head coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it will be a return to Atlanta.

He worked for the franchise between 2015 and 2020. He started out as the pass game coordinator, adding wide receivers coach to his job duties in 2016.

He was promoted to defensive coordinator ahead of the 2020 season and for the final 11 games of the 2020 season was their interim coach when he took over from Dan Quinn.