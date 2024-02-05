NFL Pro Bowl: Eli Manning's NFC team beats Peyton Manning's AFC team in Orlando

Baker Mayfield's fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Jahmyr Gibbs turned out to be the winning play as the NFC defeated the AFC 64-59 at the Pro Bowl Games on Sunday.

The NFC had a 12-6 lead after Thursday's skills competitions and had just enough of a cushion to withstand C.J. Stroud and the AFC team in flag football to conclude the multi-day event.

After the touchdown by Detroit Lions running back Gibbs, both defenses combined to pull out a series of stops before Stroud's last-ditch pass to Keenan Allen in the end zone was broken up.

Standout Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker won three points for the AFC in "Kick-Tac-Toe," which saw him and Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey take turns kicking into a tic-tac-toe matrix built between goalposts.

"It was cool. A little flag football. We didn't really play hard when it was pads," Allen said. "It's still football. You are out there running around with the guys who are the best talent in the NFL. It's fun to be out there."

The NFC, however, piled up points with victories in several other competitions, including a "Madden NFL" video game event, "Best Catch" and a tug-of-war.

That allowed the Eli Manning-captained NFC team to withstand the Peyton Manning-coached AFC team in flag football, the latter of whom out-scored their opponents 50-34 in flag football only to fall five points short of overall victory.

Allen, the veteran Los Angeles Chargers receiver, caught nine passes for 90 yards and three touchdowns, while also completing a touchdown pass on a trick play.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Puka Nacua and David Njoku took on the NFL Pro Bowl best catch challenge as they each had three attempts to pull off the most spectacular catch.

Stroud of the Houston Texans, Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins and Gardner Minshew of the Indianapolis Colts completed two touchdown passes apiece.

Seattle's Geno Smith had two touchdowns and three interceptions, Tampa Bay's Mayfield added two touchdowns, Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit) caught 10 balls for 117 yards and a touchdown, and CeeDee Lamb (Dallas) caught three touchdowns.

