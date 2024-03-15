Keenan Allen: Los Angeles Chargers trade star wide receiver to Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have acquired Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round draft pick on Thursday.

Allen was selected to his sixth Pro Bowl in 2023 when he had a career-high 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games.

However, he is entering the last season of a four-year contract and was scheduled to receive a $5m roster bonus on Sunday.

The move continues the Bears' offensive revamp this offseason. Chicago recently added former Chargers tight end Gerald Everett, who agreed to a two-year deal, and running back D'Andre Swift, who signed a three-year contract.

Allen, who was drafted 76th overall by the Chargers in 2013, provides a significant threat to the Bears' passing game. He has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards six times in his career and 100 receptions on five occasions.

"What Keenan Allen has meant to the Chargers for more than a decade cannot adequately be expressed through mere words," Chargers president of football operations John Spanos said in a statement.

"Keenan's impact lives in the hearts of our fans, in the communities which he has served and amongst the countless teammates who have formed a brotherhood with him.

"There will only be one Keenan Allen, and we cannot thank him enough for the contributions he has made to our organisation both on and off the field."

Allen has played in 139 games in his career and has 904 receptions for 10,530 yards and 59 touchdowns in 11 seasons.

His departure leaves Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert without his two star receivers of seasons gone by, with veteran wideout Mike Williams having been released while running back Austin Ekeler also signed with the Washington Commanders.

Brown heads to Super Bowl champions

The back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs meanwhile upgraded their offense by agreeing a one-year $11m deal with wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.

Brown has spent the last two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals having enjoyed a career year with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021 when he made 91 catches for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns as Lamar Jackson's top target.

He was subsequently traded to the Cardinals in 2022, making 67 catches for 709 yards and three scores in his first season with the team. His numbers dropped to 51 catches for a career-low 574 yards and four touchdowns last campaign.

Brown adds to a Chiefs offense that sputtered for much of the regular season before finding its form in the playoffs on the way to victory over the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl.