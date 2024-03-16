Louis Rees-Zammit: Former Welsh rugby star gearing up for NFL Pro Day as he chases American football dream

Louis Rees-Zammit insists he has full belief he can make it in the NFL as he approaches a defining moment in his headline transition from rugby to football.

The former Wales and Gloucester star announced at the beginning of the year he was stepping away from rugby to pursue a career in the NFL as part of the International Player Pathway programme, with his decision arriving on the eve of the Six Nations.

He has since been training out in Florida as part of a 10-week camp in preparation for a decisive pro day on March 20, which will see him and his fellow candidates work out in front of NFL scouts in view of earning an opportunity on a practice squad.

Though he admits there is always the prospect of a return to rugby, the 23-year-old has faith he can carve a future for himself stateside.

"It could be quite soon (that he ends up going back to rugby) but I fully believe I can make this work," he said.

"If I had any doubt in my head that I couldn't do this then I wouldn't be here, simple as that. I believe in my ability, I believe in myself and I'm fully focused and raring to show people what I can do."

Rees-Zammit had been at the pinnacle of international rugby as one of the game's brightest young talents having scored 14 tries across 31 Test caps for Wales as well as crossing the line 38 times in 69 appearances for Premiership side Gloucester.

His decision to switch disciplines mirrors that of Christian Wade, who spent time on the Buffalo Bills practice squad before returning to rugby and most recently signing at Gloucester.

"I definitely didn't fall out of love with rugby," said Rees-Zammit. "It was just a decision of when is the perfect time to do it, and me being 23 now I think it's the perfect time to be able to learn a new sport and there are a lot of transferable skills I can take into this sport.

"I think now was just the perfect opportunity to do it."

Rees-Zammit had informed Warren Gatland of his decision to step aside from rugby just minutes before the announcement of the Welsh Six Nations squad, though says he has since received the full support from both his coach and team-mates.

Where Wade made the decision to dip his toe into football relatively late in his career, Rees-Zammit finds himself with time on his side having moved across with his best years as an athlete still ahead of him.

"I couldn't thank them enough," he continued. "At Gloucester and Wales they all messaged me straight away with good luck messages. "The time from making a decision to coming out here was two days, so I didn't have time to think about anything. I arrived on the Friday and was training by the Monday.

"Gats was so great with me, he only found out five minutes before the announcement so it was tough for him and me because it was definitely the hardest decision I've ever made in my life.

"I gave him a ring and he was like 'go out there and smash it', and then asked what happened if it didn't happen, and for sure if it doesn't I'd be going back to rugby."

A young Wales side that would have benefited from the presence of its former winger has since lost four straight games in the Six Nations as they prepare to take on Italy.

For Rees-Zammit, though, the NFL presented an opportunity he could not turn away.

"I have no regrets, the only regret I'd have is if I didn't do this," he said. "I'd regret it for the rest of my life if I didn't give this a go, I fully believe I can make this happen.

"I still support the boys at both Wales and Gloucester and no doubt I'll be going to watch them.

"No regret or guilt, I'm loving being here and the opportunity I'm getting."

Since the IPP programme was launched 37 international players have signed with NFL teams, whether it be through allocation, the draft or as a free agent. Notable success stories include Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata, a fellow rugby convert, and British defensive end Efe Obada.

The UK's Ayo Oyelola (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Adedayo Odeleye (Houston Texans) also came through the programme in 2022, before a record eight athletes were assigned to teams during the 2023 cycle.

Such are his attacking instincts and attributes within rugby, Rees-Zammit has been touted as a potential running back, wide receiver and kick return option as he looks to impress team officials on Wednesday.

"The transferrable skills is ball in hand, trying to look for gaps in defenses, break defenses, trying to win one-on-ones and finish, all those skills I could bring into the NFL," said Rees-Zammit.

"Obviously in rugby you play both sides of the ball as well so being able to play special teams, go down and make a tackle, kickoff return, all those skills are transferrable."

While there had been little doubt over the physical traits he would bring over from rugby, the looming question, as ever, would be how Rees-Zammit adjusted to the complexities of football's Xs and Os.

"It's a lot of stop-start, but the stuff you have to learn is crazy," he continued. "Playbooks can get up to 1,000 plays, it's very much a mental game and we've done well here over the past seven or eight weeks to be able to learn so much in the classroom.

"We've been having three classrooms sessions a day, because we're very much playing catch-up at the same time. If you were to see week one to now you'd see a massive difference in not just mine but everybody else and how much we've improved.

"The NFL is very cut throat and the margin for error is very small. You have got to be fully focused. In rugby, plays-wise there's probably 20 plays but in the NFL you have to learn 80-100 a game so it's very different in that sense but I think physically the attributes I can bring are great."

Part of the adjustment has also been getting used to life in a helmet and pads, and the test of peripheral vision while moving at high speed.

Scouts are not expecting a finished product, but in Rees-Zammit comes a prospect who holds himself to high standards.

"It really excites me to be able to show people what I can do in this sport," he explained. "I've worked incredibly hard over the last seven or eight weeks to get a feel for the game, not just on the field but off the field as well.

"My preparation going into Pro Day is to have no fear, express yourself and go show scouts what we can do. All we can do is show them what we've worked so hard for, I'm raring to go, I'm ready."

As far as measuring success is concerned, all Rees-Zammit wants is a shot.

"I think for me it's not about money or location, it's about having a plan," he said. "I want to be on the same page as a franchise and have a plan for me of what the next one, two, three years look like. I have no preference on team, I just want to be on a club that supports me."