Aaron Donald: Los Angeles Rams star and former Super Bowl champion announces retirement from NFL

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has announced his retirement from the NFL after 10 seasons.

He calls time on his career having won one Super Bowl ring and cemented himself among the greatest defensive players in the history of the league.

Donald won three Defensive Player of the Year awards in 2017, 2018 and 2020 and steps away as an eight-time All-Pro and 10-time Pro Bowl selection.

The 32-year-old took to social media to confirm his retirement, stating he had given everything "mentally and physically" to the game.

"For 10 years, I have been fortunate to play the game of football at the highest level. I'm thankful for the people I've met along the way, the relationships I've built and the things I've accomplished with my team-mates and individually," said Donald in a statement.

"I would like to thank St Louis for the love and support during my first two years in the league as a St. Louis Ram, and through my eight years as a Los Angeles Ram. I would like to thank Los Angeles for the love and support throughout my career as well. California has become home to me and my family, and you all made it extra special.

"I would like to thank Mr Kroenke and his family for building an organization that I was blessed to be part of."

Donald recorded a franchise-record 111 sacks during his time with the Rams having been drafted out of Pittsburgh as the 13th overall pick back in 2014.

He enjoyed a career year in 2018 when he amassed a league-leading 20.5 sacks to help the Rams reach Super Bowl LIII, where they were edged out by the New England Patriots.

Four years later he would play a defining role as the Rams booked their return to the Super Bowl, where Donald iced his team's victory over the Cincinnati Bengals with a crucial pressure of Joe Burrow.

"Throughout my career, I have given my everything to football both mentally and physically - 365 days a year was dedicated to becoming the best possible player I could be," he continued in his statement. "I respected this game like no other and I'm blessed to be able to conclude my NFL career with the same franchise that drafted me. Not many people get drafted to a team, win a World Championship with that team and retire with that team. I do not, and will not, take that for granted.

"As I turn my focus to a new chapter, I don't know what the future holds, but I am excited about the off the field possibilities. I'm looking forward to spending more time with my wife, Erica, and my kids, Jaeda, AJ, Aaric and Aali. The greatest reward was being able to play this game with them by my side, and I can't wait to watch them live out their dreams just as they watched me live out mine."

Having been linked with retirement on multiple occasions since the Rams' Super Bowl win, Donald now walks away as an undisputed future Hall of Famer.

"We are so grateful for Aaron's dedication to greatness and for leading our franchise on and off the field for the past decade," Rams owner Stan Kroenke said in a statement.

"He has left his mark on generations of football fans and his accomplishments, coupled with his work ethic and passion, continue to inspire his teammates, coaches and athletes across the globe. It is a privilege to have witnessed one of the greatest players of all time and we are proud that Aaron Donald will forever be part of NFL history as a member of the Rams."