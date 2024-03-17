Justin Fields: Chicago Bears trade quarterback to Pittsburgh Steelers to open door to Caleb Williams Draft pick

The Chicago Bears offered a glaring indication as to their NFL Draft plans as they traded starting quarterback Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday.

Fields, their 2021 first-round pick, heads to Pittsburgh in exchange for a 2025 conditional sixth-round pick that could become a 2025 fourth-round pick, per NFL Network.

The moves creates a new quarterback competition for the Steelers after they signed veteran Russell Wilson while trading away 2022 first-round play-caller Kenny Pickett.

Chicago occupy the No 1 pick at April's Draft, where they are now widely expected to take USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player D.J. Moore has hailed his teammate Justin Fields, who has starred at quarterback this season for the Chicago Bears.

"Can't say thank you enough to the city of Chicago for taking me in and embracing me," Fields posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Thank you to the entire Bears organisation and ownership for allowing me the opportunity to be part of such a historic franchise.

"But most of all thank you to my all my brothers that I played with. You all were the reason I attacked each day the way I did. I can't thank you all enough for what y'all have meant to me over the last three years through the ups and downs. I wish each one of you nothing but success.

"Ready for this next chapter!"

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Justin Fields somehow didn't get sacked, made a beautiful scramble and found tight end Cole Kmet for a five-yard touchdown.

Fields was drafted by the Bears out of Ohio State with the 11th overall pick in 2021, starring on the ground as a rookie while struggling as a passer during Matt Nagy's final year as head coach.

He departs having completed 578 of 958 passes for 6,674 yards, 40 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in three seasons, across which he amassed a 10−28 record as starter. Fields has also carried the ball 356 times for 2,220 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Bears sought to strengthen their options on offense last season when they traded the No 1 overall pick in 2023 to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for DJ Moore. There would be signs of a blossoming partnership between the two as the Bears recovered from a 2-7 start to the year to win five of their last eight games, Fields' performances enough to receive the public backing of teammates amid suggestions Chicago could draft Williams.

The deal to trade away Fields arrives just days after the Bears acquired former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, marking the ideal welcome present for their next quarterback.