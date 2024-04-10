Green Bay Packers to play Philadelphia Eagles in Friday night season opener in Brazil

The Green Bay Packers will play the Philadelphia Eagles when the NFL holds its first regular season game in Brazil on September 6.

The match-up in Sao Paulo will mark the first time since 1970 that the NFL has played a Friday night game on the season's opening weekend.

The game will take place at Corinthians Arena, which hosted games during the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympics. It is home of Brazilian football team Corinthians.

This will mark the Packers' second international game in the last three years. They played their first regular season game outside the United States in 2022, when they lost 27-22 to the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"We're looking forward to being a part of this historic matchup against the Eagles in Sao Paulo," Packers president and chief executive Mark Murphy said.

"We're excited to play in front of our devoted fans in Brazil and help build upon the international popularity of the NFL and the Packers. We had a great experience playing internationally for the first time a couple of years ago and we're proud to be part of the league's continued global growth."

The last time the NFL had a Friday night game on its opening weekend was over 50 years ago when the Los Angeles Rams hosted the St Louis Cardinals.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket, Tennis and so much more.