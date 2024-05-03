Odell Beckham Jr: Miami Dolphins to sign three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver

Odell Beckham Jr has agreed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, who are set to become the fifth team of the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver's NFL career.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Friday that the contract is worth up to $8.25m (£6.58m) as Beckham heads to South Beach after playing 14 games for the Baltimore Ravens during the regular season last year.

He bolsters a star-studded Miami offense that will see him unite with fellow receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as the latest weapon for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Odell Beckham Jr hauls in a 33-yard pass from Lamar Jackson setting up a Baltimore Ravens touchdown on the next play

In doing so he joins a Dolphins team that had teased Super Bowl potential at times last season before being ravaged by defensive injuries down the stretch as they were ultimately stopped in their tracks by the eventual champion Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs.

Beckham had similarly been part of a Ravens team touted as Super Bowl favourites after cruising to a 13-4 record, only to also be eliminated by the Chiefs.

The 31-year-old produced 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns in 2023 before being released by the Ravens earlier this offseason.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Beckham Jr entered the NFL as the 12th overall pick for the New York Giants in 2014 before surpassing 1,000 receiving yards and making the Pro Bowl in three straight seasons as one of the league's marquee figures.

He was later traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2019, but managed just one 1,000-yard campaign before being limited by injury and eventually heading to the Los Angeles Rams midway through the 2021 season, by the end of which he had become a Super Bowl champion with Sean McVay's side.

The veteran wideout is now on his way to Miami as the latest addition to Mike McDaniel's explosive Dolphins attack.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.

You can now receive messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel. Find out more here...