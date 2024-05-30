NFL: Jaylen Waddle agrees near $85m contract extension with Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle has agreed to a three-year contract extension worth almost $85 million that will make him one of the NFL's top-five highest-paid wide receivers, according to reports.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapport said on Thursday that Waddle's deal, which runs through the 2028 season, includes a guaranteed payment of $76m.

The 25-year-old - a first-round draft pick in 2021 - set a Dolphins record when he registered a third straight 1,000-yard receiving campaign in 2023.

Waddle has racked up 3,385 receiving yards with 18 touchdowns in 47 games for the Dolphins over three seasons.

Miami begin their 2024 NFL campaign against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday September 8.

Along with All-Pro Tyreek Hill across from him, Waddle will have Odell Beckham Jr as a team-mate in 2024 after his fellow wide receiver penned a one-year contract at Dolphins.

Image: Odell Beckham Jr has signed a one-year deal with Miami for the 2024 season

