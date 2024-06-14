Trevor Lawrence and Jacksonville Jaguars agree five-year $275m contract extension

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to a five-year, $275m contract extension making him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in NFL history.

Lawrence's deal includes $142m fully guaranteed and a $37.5m signing bonus, while the former No 1 pick will earn an average of $55m annually, tying him with Cincinnati's Joe Burrow for the most in NFL history.

The lucrative bump comes nearly a month after Detroit gave Jared Goff a four-year extension worth $212m that made him the second-highest-paid quarterback in the league. Goff's average salary is $53m.

Lawrence is now the sixth QB making more than $50m a year, joining Burrow, Goff, Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore's Lamar Jackson and Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts. Lawrence is the 14th to top $40m annually, and he's the youngest on the list.

The 24-year-old is 21-31 as a starter in three seasons, including 1-1 in the playoffs, and has 60 turnovers in three seasons. The Georgia native and former Clemson star has completed nearly 64 per cent of his passes for 11,770 yards, with 58 touchdowns and 39 interceptions. He also has 11 rushing scores and 21 fumbles lost.

The Jaguars point to a 19-game stretch spanning the 2022-23 seasons in which Lawrence was at his best. He threw for 4,713 yards, with 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, as Jacksonville went 14-5 during that span.

General manager Trent Baalke and coach Doug Pederson believe it's a glimpse of what Lawrence can do when healthy and humming. But he's coming off an injury-filled season that Baalke called "alarming."

The top pick in the 2021 draft missed the first game of his professional career following a sprained right shoulder sustained in Week 16 at Tampa Bay. Lawrence also missed significant practice time because of other injuries: a sprained left knee in Week 6, a sprained right ankle in Week 13 and a concussion in Week 15.

The injury woes played a part in the worst late-season collapse in franchise history. The Jaguars (9-8) dropped five of their final six games and missed the postseason after spending three months atop the AFC South.

Lawrence threw for 4,016 yards, with 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, while rushing for four scores, losing seven fumbles and being sacked a career-high 35 times.

Baalke vowed to upgrade the team's offensive line and responded by re-signing left guard Ezra Cleveland and adding veteran center Mitch Morse in free agency, before then drafting a potential future starter with fourth-round pick Javon Foster out of Missouri.

Baalke also revamped Lawrence's receiving group by replacing Calvin Ridley, Zay Jones and Jamal Agnew with first-round speedster Brian Thomas Jr, former Buffalo starter Gabe Davis and Devin Duvernay.