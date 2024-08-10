NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers could play game in Dublin in 2025, says Art Rooney II

Dublin might host an NFL game in 2025, marking the city's first in nearly 30 years, according to Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II.

Rooney shared the possibility while speaking with the Steelers broadcast team in the commentary booth at Acrisure Stadium during the franchise' first preseason game on Friday night.

"I think there's a good chance in the 2025 season that we'll have an international game. Of course that's up to the league, not up to us. We're kind of due for that and we are expecting it could be in Mexico or Ireland," said Rooney.

Image: Pittsburgh Steelers president and owner Art Rooney II says Ireland or Mexico could host international games

The Steelers hold marketing rights for Ireland and Mexico through the NFL's Global Markets Program. Over the past year, the team has organised watch parties and youth camps in both regions.

While Ireland has never hosted a regular-season NFL game, Croke Park - which seats over 80,000 fans - was the site of the 1997 American Bowl, a preseason game between the Steelers and the Chicago Bears, which the Steelers won 30-17.

The game in 1997 is still remembered fondly in Pittsburgh, with Rooney saying: "We played a preseason game in Ireland back in the 1990s and it was a lot of fun and well received.

The Steelers last played an international game in 2013, losing 34-27 to the Minnesota Vikings at Wembley Stadium.

Image: Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth during NFL preseason

For Rooney, a return to Ireland would be significant for the team: "We have a lot of Steelers fans in Ireland and it would be fun to get over there again."

