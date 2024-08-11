Louis Rees-Zammit makes Kansas City Chiefs debut in NFL preseason defeat to Jacksonville Jaguars

Former Wales international rugby player Louis Rees-Zammit made his Kansas City Chiefs debut in their preseason defeat against the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of the NFL season.

Rees-Zammit announced earlier this year that he was stepping away from rugby to pursue American football, with the 23-year-old spending 10 weeks training in Florida as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway before signing with the back-to-back reigning Super Bowl champions.

He performed as running back, kicker and kick-returner during Saturday's match, in addition to being part of the punt coverage team, as the Jaguars beat the Chiefs 26-13 at EverBank Stadium in Florida.

He had four yards on three touches, and made one solo special teams tackle.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After attending the Kansas City Chiefs rookie minicamp, Louis Rees-Zammit speaks on his experience.

"It was a great first experience," Rees-Zammit told the Irish NFL Show. "I loved it, I loved getting the snaps I did, on special teams as well which was great. I've just got to look back on this, review it and see how I can get better.

"I got a little kick-off, that was great, being able to play special teams is amazing. To be able to exploit different skills. But yeah, I'm happy. I'll see how I can get better and take it onto the next game.

Image: Louis Rees-Zammit featured for the Kansas City Chiefs in their opening warm-up match ahead of the new NFL season

"The atmosphere was great, it was pretty electric in the stadium and there was a load of Chiefs fans, which helped massively. It was a great game and I'm looking forward to the next one."

The Chiefs, who begin the regular season against the Baltimore Ravens on September 5 and will be aiming to become the first franchise to win the Super Bowl three consecutive years, continue their preseason at home to the Detroit Lions - live on Sky Sports - on Saturday (9pm, Sky Sports Mix).

Elsewhere, former Gaelic football goalkeeper Charlie Smyth marked his debut for the New Orleans Saints by kicking a dramatic winning field goal to secure a 16-14 preseason success at the Arizona Cardinals.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Gaelic football goalkeeper Charlie Smyth celebrated a dramatic winning field goal against the Arizona Cardinals.

The rookie 22-year-old Irishman, who, like Rees-Zammit, joined the NFL's International Player Pathway Programme earlier this year, converted from 37 yards with just five seconds remaining.

"I thought it was awesome," Saints head coach Dennis Allen told a press conference. "First kick in an American football game and for him to knock it through like that in a pressure situation was cool to see."

Who will impress in NFL pre-season? Watch matches every week live on Sky Sports! Watch the Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions live on Saturday from 9pm on Sky Sports Mix. Stream the NFL and more top sport with NOW.