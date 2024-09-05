NFL: Louis Rees-Zammit determined to make 'dream a reality' by playing for Jacksonville Jaguars

Louis Rees-Zammit says he is "determined to make his NFL dream a reality" by forging his way into the Jacksonville Jaguars team.

Former Wales rugby union international Rees-Zammit has joined the Jaguars' practice squad after failing to make reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs' 53-player roster.

The 23-year-old had worked as a running back while training with the Chiefs during pre-season but is now playing as a receiver, a position he thinks he can shine in.

Rees-Zammit said of his switch from rugby to American football: "It's pretty challenging. The first game I ever played was a month ago. I can feel that, but at the same time, this is my dream.

"I'm very determined to make this dream a reality and try and break into this team. That's everyone's goal: to try to get into the 53, and I'll continue to learn the playbook.

"I think that's probably the most important thing right now since changing teams and changing playbooks. I need to try to learn it as quick as possible to have a chance.

'I think we all realised I would be a receiver eventually'

"I think I'm much better off playing receiver with my size and strength. I think that's probably a position that suits me a lot more. I'm loving learning the role and am going to continue to improve.

"It was a good experiment to try running back out at the Chiefs, but I think we all realised that I would probably be a receiver eventually."

Image: Rees-Zammit trained with Kansas City Chiefs in pre-season but did not make the reigning Super Bowl champions' 53-player roster

On the support of his family, Rees-Zammit added: "I think they are most proud of me. They came out to Kansas City and now they're coming out to Jacksonville to live.

"That just goes to show how tight my family is, and I'm trying to make them proud as much as I can."

The Jaguars are set for two London games this autumn, versus the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13 and against the New England Patriots at Wembley on October 20.

