Inside the Huddle podcast: NFL Week Four review as Derrick Henry dominates and the Jacksonville Jaguars lose again

Derrick Henry reigns supreme while the Jacksonville Jaguars' miserable season continues; Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold review Week Four in the NFL on the latest episode of Inside the Huddle podcast...

Henry followed up his monster day against the Dallas Cowboys by rushing for 199 yards to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a dominant win over the Buffalo Bills.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, continue their search for their first win of the season after suffering late heartbreak against the Houston Texans, while Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings head to London a perfect 4-0.

Neil and Jeff break it all down...

Spotify Spotify , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spotify cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spotify cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spotify cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Click on the link above to listen to the latest Inside the Huddle. Don't forget to subscribe to catch every episode!

Week Five begins on Thursday when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Atlanta Falcons from 1.15am, live on Sky Sports NFL in the early hours of Friday; Also stream with NOW.

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app - giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Stream The new EFL season, Test cricket and more top sport with NOW.