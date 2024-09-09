Inside the Huddle podcast: Tyreek Hill's dramatic day and Dak Prescott's record-breaking contract

Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold give their instant reaction to the first weekend of the 2024 NFL season... including a win for Dak Prescott following his record-breaking contract extension.

The guys reflect on Dak becoming the highest-paid player in NFL history, as well as discussing Tyreek Hill's dramatic pre-game incident after the Miami Dolphins receiver was detained by police for a traffic violation.

They also touch on the AFC South's newest rivalry between CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson, before selection their Player of the Week winners...

