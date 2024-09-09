 Skip to content
Analysis

Inside the Huddle podcast: Tyreek Hill's dramatic day and Dak Prescott's record-breaking contract

Join Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold throughout the 2024 NFL season as they break down the biggest storylines from around the league; Week Two begins Thursday night when the Miami Dolphins face the Buffalo Bills live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.15am in the early hours of Friday.

Cameron Hogwood

Interviews, Comment & Analysis @ch_skysports

Monday 9 September 2024 14:26, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

The Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill celebrated his 80-yard TD with a handcuff gesture, after the wide receiver was detained by police for a traffic violation when heading into the Hard Rock Stadium.

Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold give their instant reaction to the first weekend of the 2024 NFL season... including a win for Dak Prescott following his record-breaking contract extension.

The guys reflect on Dak becoming the highest-paid player in NFL history, as well as discussing Tyreek Hill's dramatic pre-game incident after the Miami Dolphins receiver was detained by police for a traffic violation.

They also touch on the AFC South's newest rivalry between CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson, before selection their Player of the Week winners...

Spotify This content is provided by Spotify, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spotify cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spotify cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spotify cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Click on the link above to listen to the latest Inside the Huddle. Don't forget to subscribe to catch every episode!

Watch the San Francisco 49ers at the Minnesota Vikings in Week Two, live on Sky Sports NFL from 6pm Sunday followed by the Cincinnati Bengals at the Kansas City Chiefs at 9.25pm; Also stream with NOW.

Also See:

Trending

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app - giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Stream The new EFL season, Test cricket and more top sport with NOW.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Other Sports

Stream the Premier League and 1000+ EFL games this season with NOW!