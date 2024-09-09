Inside the Huddle podcast: Tyreek Hill's dramatic day and Dak Prescott's record-breaking contract

Join Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold throughout the 2024 NFL season as they break down the biggest storylines from around the league; Week Two begins Thursday night when the Miami Dolphins face the Buffalo Bills live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.15am in the early hours of Friday.
Monday 9 September 2024 14:26, UK
Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold give their instant reaction to the first weekend of the 2024 NFL season... including a win for Dak Prescott following his record-breaking contract extension.
The guys reflect on Dak becoming the highest-paid player in NFL history, as well as discussing Tyreek Hill's dramatic pre-game incident after the Miami Dolphins receiver was detained by police for a traffic violation.
They also touch on the AFC South's newest rivalry between CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson, before selection their Player of the Week winners...
Click on the link above to listen to the latest Inside the Huddle. Don't forget to subscribe to catch every episode!
Watch the San Francisco 49ers at the Minnesota Vikings in Week Two, live on Sky Sports NFL from 6pm Sunday followed by the Cincinnati Bengals at the Kansas City Chiefs at 9.25pm; Also stream with NOW.
Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app - giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Stream The new EFL season, Test cricket and more top sport with NOW.