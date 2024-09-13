Buffalo Bills 31-10 Miami Dolphins: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa forced out with concussion in Buffalo rout

James Cook caught a touchdown pass and ran for two scores as the Buffalo Bills routed Miami 31-10 at the Hard Rock Stadium, with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leaving early because of a concussion.

Tagovailoa left in the third quarter after colliding with defensive back Damar Hamlin and hitting the back of his head against the turf. Tagovailoa was quickly ruled out with the concussion, casting doubt on his season after a history of dealing with head injuries.

"Very sad. It's the worst part of the game," Bills quarterback Josh Allen said. "Nothing but love and prayers to him and his family, and hopefully everyone is sending those because he's going to need them."

Coach Mike McDaniel did not specify if the Dolphins will place Tagovailoa on injured reserve, saying the team would evaluate him more Friday.

"I'm just worried about my team-mate like the rest of the guys are," McDaniel said. "We'll get more information tomorrow and then take it day by day from there."

Allen, playing with a glove on his left non-throwing hand after hurting it in Buffalo's opener, completed 13 of 19 passes for 139 yards. He's 12-2 against the Dolphins, and the Bills are 14-2 against Miami since McDermott's first year as head coach in 2017.

"The guys did a great job," McDermott said. "These guys work hard. Good things happen when you work hard, and sometimes the ball finds you like that."

Image: Tagovailoa had been diagnosed with two concussions in 2022. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Cook caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Allen and scored on runs of one and 49 yards in the first half, flipping into the end zone when he gave the Bills a 24-7 lead. The three first-half touchdowns tied a team record.

"As long as they trust me, I'm going to get in the end zone," Cook said.

Backup Mitchell Trubisky replaced Allen late in the fourth Thursday with Buffalo up by 21.

Miami's star receiver Tyreek Hill was held to three catches for 24 yards during a week in which he dominated national headlines. Hill was pulled from his sports car by Miami-Dade County police officers, pushed face-first onto a street and handcuffed during a traffic stop outside the Dolphins' home stadium hours before their season opener.

Buffalo scored 10 points off two first-half turnovers by Tagovailoa. Ja'Marcus Ingram intercepted Tagovailoa's pass on a tipped ball intended for receiver Grant DuBose on Miami's opening drive. Then Christian Benford picked off a pass on what appeared to be miscommunication between the quarterback and receiver Robbie Chosen.

Tagovailoa thew another interception to Ingram. Ingram returned the ball 31 yards for a score that put Buffalo up 31-10. It was Tagovailoa's third career game with three interceptions.

Image: James Cook runs for one of his touchdowns

Tagovailoa ran for a first down with 4:36 in the third and collided head-first into Hamlin and hit his head on the ground.

Bills players, as well as Tagovailoa's teammates, immediately waved for trainers to come to the field. The fifth-year quarterback was helped to his feet after a few minutes and walked under his own power to the locker room with trainers after throwing for 145 yards and a 5-yard touchdown to De'Von Achane.

Tagovailoa had been diagnosed with two concussions in 2022.

McDaniel said: "I'm just worried about the human being. He'll drive the ship when we get the appropriate information."

What's next?

The Bills will host Jacksonville on Monday September 23 while the Dolphins travel to Seattle on Sunday September 22.

