Robert Saleh: New York Jets sack head coach following 2-3 start to NFL season

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has been sacked following the team's 2-3 start to the NFL season.

The Jets were beaten 23-17 by the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday following a home defeat to the Denver Broncos a week earlier.

Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will become interim head coach, with the side next in action on Monday Night Football as they host the Buffalo Bills on October 14, live on Sky Sports.

Saleh, who took charge of the Jets in 2021, leaves the team with a 20-36 record and no playoff appearances.

There appeared to be a difference of opinion between Saleh and Aaron Rodgers regarding the Jets quarterback's cadence following the home defeat to the Broncos.

Speaking on Inside the Huddle, Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold analyse Aaron Rodgers performance against the Minnesota Vikings and what went wrong for the New York Jets

Saleh said immediately after the game that he was unsure whether the rest of the team were "good enough or ready to handle all the cadence", before backtracking in his media appearance a day later.

However, another loss, this time to the 5-0 Vikings at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, has convinced the Jets leadership that change is necessary.

