Super Bowl 2026: Date, location, logo, halftime show, predictions, defending champions, live on Sky Sports

The NFL closed the curtain on the 2024 season in New Orleans as the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to become Super Bowl 59 champions. And with that, it's time to look ahead to Super Bowl 60!

When and where is Super Bowl 60?

The NFL will stage the 60th edition of the Super Bowl on Sunday February 8 at Levi's Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, California.

It will be the second time the Super Bowl has been played at Levi's Stadium following on from Super Bowl 50 in 2016 as the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10, and the third in the San Francisco Bay Area after the 49ers beat the Miami Dolphins 38-16 at Super Bowl XIX at the end of the 1984 campaign.

The Super Bowl has typically kicked off at 11.30pm UK time, with the half-time show usually around 1am.

A look at the best of the off-field action from Super Bowl LIX

Who are the defending Super Bowl champions?

The Eagles enter the 2025 campaign as Super Bowl champions after dismantling the Chiefs 40-22 to deny Andy Reid's side a historic third straight title at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Jalen Hurts starred as he won Super Bowl MVP after throwing for 221 yards and two touchdowns to AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, while Philadelphia's No 1-ranked defense swarmed Mahomes with six sacks and 11 quarterback hits as well as intercepting him twice, including Cooper DeJean's first-half pick-six.

Kansas City had won each of the last two Super Bowls with victories over the Eagles in 2023 before ousting the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas in 2024.

It marked the Eagles' second Super Bowl win after they beat the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LII in 2018.

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts followed the tradition of Super Bowl MVP's accepting Disney's invitation to visit one of their parks - celebrating at Disney World, Orlando a day after the Eagles' victory in Super Bowl 59

Who is performing at half-time?

Kendrick Lamar headlined the most-watched Super Bowl half-time show in history in New Orleans as 133.5m viewers tuned in to see the 22-time Grammy-winning rapper take aim at Drake, surpassing Michael Jackson's record of 133.4m in 1993.

So who next? Might the NFL offer Drake his right to reply amid one of the great modern day hip hop feuds? Could Taylor Swift finally take centre stage having become a prominent feature to the NFL landscape? Or maybe a star-studded country music ensemble in light of the genre's rise?

Robbie Williams took to X in the aftermath of the Super Bowl to 'reveal' he had been asked to perform at half-time in San Francisco next season, only to later confirm it was a joke.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes describes his Super Bowl 59 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles as the 'worst feeling in the world'

What is the Super Bowl logo?

The logo for Super Bowl LX features the iconic Golden Gate Bridge as well as giving a nod to the San Francisco Bay either side of the Lombardi Trophy.

Who has won the most Super Bowls?

The Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers both lead the way with six Super Bowl victories apiece, New England famously winning three in four seasons from 2001-2004 followed by three more between 2014-2018.

Of the NFL's 32 teams, 12 have never won a Super Bowl while the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars are the only four teams to have never even played in one.

The Chiefs have featured in five of the last six Super Bowls, winning three having also reached seven straight AFC Championship Games and won more games in a seven-year period than any team in NFL history.

Most Super Bowl victories Team Wins Appearances Boston/New England Patriots 6 11 Pittsburgh Steelers 6 8 San Francisco 49ers 5 8 Dallas Cowboys 5 8 Kansas City Chiefs 4 7 Green Bay Packers 4 5 New York Giants 4 5

In case you missed it, take a look at everything that unraveled in New Orleans at Super Bowl 59

Are there any international games in the 2025 season?

The Minnesota Vikings will play in London and Dublin across back-to-back weeks before the Washington Commanders head to Madrid as part of a historic slate of international NFL games in 2025.

Dublin's iconic Croke Park is due to play stage to the first regular-season game in Ireland when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Vikings in Week Four.

Minnesota are then scheduled to take on the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where the Denver Broncos will face the New York Jets, before the Jacksonville Jaguars welcome the Los Angeles Rams to Wembley Stadium as part of three London games.

A record seven matchups will take place in five international territories outside of the United States this season in another escalation of the league's commitment to global expansion.

Germany's rich footballing history will be honoured again in Week 10 when Berlin's Olympiastadion hosts its maiden regular-season clash between the Atlanta Falcons and the Indianapolis Colts, having seen Munich and Frankfurt deliver two games apiece over the last three seasons.

Another new host enters the mix in Week 11 when the Commanders face the Miami Dolphins at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The NFL will also make its return to Brazil for a second year in a row when Justin Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers take to the field as the designated home team against the Chiefs at Sao Paulo's Arena Corinthians in Week One.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' pass is intercepted by Philadelphia Eagles' Cooper DeJean, who takes it to the house for the touchdown

10 of the biggest questions in 2025

Can the Saquon Barkley-inspired Eagles win two in a row?

Is the Chiefs dynasty run over after heavy Super Bowl defeat?

Will the San Francisco 49ers return to contention after disappointing season?

Can one of Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson or Joe Burrow finally dethrone the Chiefs in the AFC?

Can Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders sustain their success?

How will Ben Johnson perform in his first season with the Chicago Bears?

How will the Detroit Lions cope after losing their two star coordinators?

How will two-position college star Travis Hunter perform in his first season in the NFL?

What next for Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh?

Have the Titans found their man in Cam Ward?

Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts insists he's used previous experiences, including their Super Bowl 57 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, to learn from as they avenge their 2023 loss at Super Bowl 59

Who are the star names in 2025?

Saquon Barkley will spearhead Philadelphia's Super Bowl defense after serving as the missing piece to Nick Sirianni's side in 2024 by posting the most single-season rushing yards (including playoffs) in NFL history after arriving in free agency from the New York Giants.

Despite a disappointing Super Bowl performance, three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes returns as the focal point to Kansas City in their bid to make amends after falling short of the three-peat. He endured the least prolific campaign of his career as a starter in the NFL last season, but remains the most gifted quarterback of his generation with three rings before the age of 30.

Josh Allen enters as the reigning NFL MVP as he looks to lead the Buffalo Bills to a long-awaited return to the Super Bowl, while Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens and Comeback Player of the Year Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals are also firmly in the Championship hunt amid a wide-open AFC. Jayden Daniels also returns as an MVP threat as he spearheads a new era of contention for the Washington Commanders after reaching the NFC Championship Game and winning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at some of the best moments from a thrilling season of NFL on Sky Sports!

Jahmyr Gibbs finished third in scrimmage yards last season with 1,929 as a star component to the Detroit Lions offense, Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase led the NFL with 127 catches and 1,708 and 17 touchdowns and stars of the future emerged in New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers, Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas Jr and Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, the latter of whom broke the single-season rookie record for catches and single-season receiving yards record for a rookie tight end.

Edge rusher Myles Garrett looms as one of the fascinating offseason storylines after requesting a trade from the Cleveland Browns, Aidan Hutchinson is primed to return from injury for the Lions, and after his shock trade from Dallas to Green Bay, Micah Parsons will be among the leading contenders for Defensive Player of the Year and pushes the Packers closer to contention.

The league also prepares to welcome new faces at the 2025 NFL Draft, headlined by quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and running back Ashton Jeanty.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri takes on the Ballon d'Or challenge, can he get the perfect score?

Way-too-early predictions

Super Bowl: Buffalo Bills to beat the Philadelphia Eagles

Buffalo Bills to beat the Philadelphia Eagles AFC Championship Game: Cincinnati Bengals @ Buffalo Bills

Cincinnati Bengals @ Buffalo Bills NFC Championship Game: Detroit Lions @ Philadelphia Eagles

Detroit Lions @ Philadelphia Eagles MVP: Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals Coach of the Year: Sean Payton, Denver Broncos

Sean Payton, Denver Broncos Offensive Player of the Year: Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons Defensive Player of the Year: Micah Parsons, EDGE, Green Bay Packers

The NFL is returning to Sky Sports! Set to show more games in a new three-year deal, Sunday just became your favourite day once again!

