NFL: Sky Sports to show more games than ever as part of new three-year deal

Sky Sports has announced a new three-year deal with the NFL, extending its long-standing partnership with the league to over 30 years and cementing its position as the home of the NFL in the UK & Ireland.

Fans can once again look forward to the best games every week on Sky, with the broadcaster having the first-pick exclusive game on Sunday at 6pm live on Sky Sports NFL and the first pick for the Sunday 9pm game.

There will also be more choice as a second game at 6pm and up to an additional two games at 9pm will also be shown live on Sky Sports concurrently.

In another first, all London and Europe games will be broadcast live on Sky, including the highly anticipated inaugural games in Ireland and Spain. Combined, this equates to a near 50 per cent increase in the number of live matches available to Sky Sports customers.

The highly popular NFL RedZone programme will also continue to be shown live on Sky, alongside every Thursday Night, Sunday Night and Monday Night Football, Thanksgiving games, the Playoffs and the Super Bowl.

Jonathan Licht, Chief Sports Officer UK & Ireland, said: "We're proud to extend our partnership with the NFL beyond 30 years. The sport continues to grow and captivate UK audiences, which we saw first-hand with record-breaking Super Bowl LVII viewership on Sky Sports. With more games than ever before, we're excited to offer further value to our customers and continue to bring fans world-class coverage."

Gerrit Meier, Managing Director and Head of NFL International, said: "The UK market continues to be a priority for the NFL internationally, as we look to drive fandom and grow the game at every level around the world. Sky Sports has been a significant part of the NFL's growth story in the UK over the years, helping us to reach new audiences and bring fans the very best NFL content, and we are delighted to see our expanded partnership continue."

Laura Louisy, Director, NFL International Business Development and Media, said: "We're thrilled to extend our partnership with Sky Sports, with an increase in NFL coverage for fans in the UK. Viewers can follow the NFL season across each tentpole moment from Kickoff through to Super Bowl and everything in between with Sky Sports - giving fans more choice than ever before - and is a testament to the growth of our long-term partnership."

Image: Watch the NFL live on Sky Sports in 2025/26 and beyond

The huge uplift in games means they will be shown across the Sky Sports NFL channel as well as SS+ and Mix. The NFL channel was launched back in 2020, signalling the first time the league had teamed up with an international broadcaster to launch a channel dedicated to the sport.

The in-season channel will once again be the round-the-clock home of the NFL on linear in the UK & ROI from the regular season all the way through to Super Bowl LX, which will be live from Levi's Stadium in the Bay Area in California, on Sunday, February 8.

Sky's team plans for the 2025 NFL season will be announced in due course with the new season kicking off on September 4.

