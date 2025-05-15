NFL schedule 2025: All season fixtures including London games, Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Playoffs and Super Bowl

The fixtures for the new NFL season have been set.

In a Super Bowl rematch, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will meet in Week 2 in Kansas City in the late afternoon game.

Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and the Eagles dominated the Chiefs 40-22 to capture their second Vince Lombardi Trophy in February. Philadelphia is getting seven stand-alone games.

Along with Kansas City, the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders have eight stand-alone games, which is the most in the NFL.

There will not be a long wait for a Josh Allen-Lamar Jackson showdown. Allen and the Buffalo Bills visit Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1.

Allen edged Jackson for the NFL MVP award last season, while Jackson was the AP's first-team All-Pro quarterback.

There will also be no waiting for Aaron Rodgers to face his former team if he does end up signing with Pittsburgh. The Steelers will visit the New York Jets - who now have former Pittsburgh quarterback Justin Fields - in Week 1.

The Eagles kick-off the league's season against NFC East rivals Dallas on September 4. The Chiefs will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in the league's second game in Brazil, on September 5 at Corinthians Stadium in Sao Paulo.

The Chiefs are visiting Dallas on Thanksgiving Day and hosting the Denver Broncos on Christmas night.

Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons and the Cowboys also will play on both holidays. They will visit Jayden Daniels and the Commanders to kick off a triple-header on Christmas.

The Chiefs are scheduled for three games on Sunday night - at the New York Giants in Week 3, versus the Detroit Lions on October 12 and versus the Houston Texans on December 7. Kansas City has two Monday night games in the same month - at the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 6 and against the Commanders on October 27.

The Chiefs-Bills AFC championship rematch will be in Buffalo on November 2. The NFC championship rematch between the Eagles and Commanders will take place in Washington on Saturday December 20. The teams meet again two weeks later in Week 18.

Netflix, which is streaming the first two games of a Christmas triple-header, announced that the Lions will face the Vikings in Minnesota in the late afternoon game.

Six of the record seven international contests were announced on Tuesday.

The Vikings are playing consecutive games in Ireland and England, facing the Steelers at Croke Park in Dublin on September 28 in Ireland's first NFL regular-season game.

They will become the first team to play two international games in two different countries when they go to London to face the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium a week later on October 5.

In other international games, the Broncos play the Jets on October 12 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, the Los Angeles Rams face the Jaguars a week later at Wembley Stadium in London, the Atlanta Falcons take on the Indianapolis Colts on November 9 at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin and the Commanders play the Miami Dolphins on November 16 at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

Philadelphia visits the Giants on Thursday Night Football on October 9 and hosts the Lions on Sunday night November 16.

New Bears coach Ben Johnson, who was the offensive coordinator for the Lions, will face his former team for the first time in Week 2 in Detroit.

No 1 overall pick Cam Ward could make his NFL debut with the Tennessee Titans against Bo Nix and the Broncos in Denver on September 7.

Former Titans coach Mike Vrabel faces his former team in Week 7 when the New England Patriots visit Tennessee.

Besides Chiefs-Cowboys, the Thanksgiving Day slate includes the Green Bay Packers-Lions in the early game and then the Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore.