NFL 2025 international schedule: London, Dublin, Madrid and Berlin games confirmed as Minnesota Vikings make history

The Minnesota Vikings will play in London and Dublin across back-to-back weeks before the Washington Commanders head to Madrid as part of a historic slate of international NFL games in 2025.

Dublin's iconic Croke Park is due to play stage to the first regular-season game in Ireland when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Vikings in Week Four.

Minnesota are then scheduled to take on the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where the Denver Broncos will face the New York Jets, before the Jacksonville Jaguars welcome the Los Angeles Rams to Wembley Stadium as part of three London games.

A record seven matchups will take place in five international territories outside of the United States this season in another escalation of the league's commitment to global expansion.

2025 NFL international games schedule (Brazil TBC) Date Week Game Location September 28 4 Minnesota Vikings @ Pittsburgh Steelers Croke Park, Dublin October 5 5 Minnesota Vikings @ Cleveland Browns Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London October 12 6 Denver Broncos @ New York Jets Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London October 19 7 Los Angeles Rams @ Jacksonville Jaguars Wembley Stadium, London November 9 10 Atlanta Falcons @ Indianapolis Colts Olympiastadion, Berlin November 16 11 Washington Commanders @ Miami Dolphins Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid

Germany's rich footballing history will be honoured again in Week 10 when Berlin's Olympiastadion hosts its maiden regular-season clash between the Atlanta Falcons and the Indianapolis Colts, having seen Munich and Frankfurt deliver two games apiece over the last three seasons.

Another new host enters the mix in Week 11 when the Commanders face the Miami Dolphins at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The NFL will also make its return to Brazil for a second year in a row when Justin Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers take to the field as the designated home team at Sao Paulo's Arena Corinthians, where the eventual champion Philadelphia Eagles opened their 2024 campaign with victory over the Green Bay Packers. Their opponents will be confirmed as part of the full NFL schedule release on Wednesday May 14.

NFL London statistics First regular-season game 2007 (Miami Dolphins vs New York Giants, Wembley Stadium) Number of games 39 Record attendance 86,651 (Jacksonville Jaguars vs New England Patriots, 2024) Most team appearances 13 - Jacksonville Jaguars Fewest team appearances 1 - Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers Most wins 7 - Jacksonville Jaguars Highest-scoring game San Diego Chargers 32-37 New Orleans Saints (2008) Lowest-scoring game Miami Dolphins 0-20 New Orleans Saints (2017)

Minnesota have sought to assert themselves as a prominent fixture in the international market over recent years and return overseas behind the leadership of second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy, as he takes the reins from the departed Sam Darnold having missed his rookie campaign through injury.

He and Kevin O'Connell's offense are set to be met by a TJ Watt-inspired Steelers defense as Pittsburgh mark their Irish ties, before running into newly-extended Myles Garrett and a Browns team with major question marks under center in London.

"Our experiences in London have always been memorable, so to return in 2025 as the first team to play in back-to-back international games in different countries was something we could not pass up," said Vikings Owner/President Mark Wilf.

"UK fans have a history of showing up and embracing the Minnesota Vikings, creating what often feels like a homefield environment, and we are hopeful that is what we see again in 2025."

Another young play-caller heads to the UK as Bo Nix begins his second year under Sean Payton after guiding the Broncos to their first playoff berth since 2015 last season.

Awaiting him is a Jets team subject to more change at quarterback in the offseason after seeing Justin Fields sign following the release of Aaron Rodgers, who could yet find himself at the helm in Pittsburgh and on the plane to Dublin.

"The Broncos are thrilled to represent our fans and the NFL overseas in the 2025 NFL London Games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against the Jets," said Broncos President Damani Leech.

"Broncos Country has no borders, and we join the NFL in sharing a deep commitment to growing the game on a global stage. After having such a wonderful experience in London a few years ago, we can't wait to return to the United Kingdom to engage with such passionate fans and build on the Broncos' proud international history."

The Jaguars also continue the franchise's multi-year commitment to Wembley Stadium as they prepare for their 14th game in the UK, this time armed with two-position rookie sensation Travis Hunter after trading up to select him with the second overall pick in April. Standing in their way is a Rams side that went toe-to-toe with the champion Eagles in last season's NFC Divisional Round game, Sean McVay's outfit having strengthened again this offseason with the addition of wide receiver Davante Adams.

"We're excited to return to London this October to help drive the NFL's continued growth on the international stage," said Los Angeles Rams President Kevin Demoff.

"Kroenke Sports and Entertainment is one of the largest sports and entertainment organizations in the world and growing the Rams footprint globally is a key priority for our team, whether through year-round engagement across our seven global markets or playing abroad. We look forward to facing the Jaguars in a world-class environment like Wembley Stadium, the national stadium of England, which will be a memorable experience for our players, coaches, and fans."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Colorado star Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy after playing on both sides of the ball in college, but can he do the same in the NFL?

Madrid kicks off its chapter as an NFL host city in style as Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels leads Washington out against Tua Tagovailoa's Dolphins, having guided Dan Quinn's Commanders to within a game of the Super Bowl last season.

Washington eventually fell short against the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game but not without enjoying one of the league's most drastic transformations to reassert themselves among the NFL's top contenders.

A fifth game in its third different city beckons for Germany, Michael Penix Jr primed to start at quarterback for the Falcons while Anthony Richardson seeks to fend off competition from Daniel Jones in Indianapolis.

The NFL has now staged 39 regular-season games in the UK since the first between the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants in 2007, with October's match between the Jaguars and New England Patriots drawing a record London attendance of 86,651 at Wembley Stadium.

This year's game will mark the 27th to be played at Wembley, while Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will welcome its 11th and 12th contests as the official 'home of the NFL' in the UK, amid the current deal that will see two regular-season games played at Tottenham each year through the 2029/30 season.