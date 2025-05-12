NFL: Philadelphia Eagles get rival Dallas Cowboys for regular-season opener on September 4
Monday 12 May 2025 16:56, UK
The Philadelphia Eagles will start defending their NFL championship at home on September 4 against arch rival Dallas Cowboys.
The matchup for the annual regular season kick-off game was revealed on Monday by the NFL, the first in a series of announcements of notable games coming this week ahead of the full schedule release on Wednesday.
The Cowboys-Eagles matchup will be on a Thursday night.
Eagles had all the joy against the Cowboys in 2024, sweeping them across the season.
The Eagles also went 14-3 in the 2024 regular season and finished with a 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
The last time the two rivals met in round one of the NFL regular season was in 2000, which saw Philadelphia take a 41-14 victory.
The Cowboys' first match has added intrigue with the clash the debut for new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who has taken over from Mike McCarthy.