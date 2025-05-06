NFL: Justin Tucker cut by the Baltimore Ravens amid inappropriate behaviour allegations

The Baltimore Ravens have released star kicker Justin Tucker, months after he was accused of inappropriate behaviour by a number of massage therapists.

The Ravens did not mention the allegations against Tucker - who has maintained his innocence - when announcing the 35-year-old would be cut, instead saying he was leaving due to "football reasons."

The franchise signed another kicker, Tyler Loop, in this year's draft in a possible indication that they were ready to move on from Tucker, who holds the records for longest field goal and career field goal percentage in NFL history.

Ravens' executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement: "Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult, and this is one of those instances. Considering our current roster, we have made the tough decision to release Justin Tucker.

Image: Tucker was the last remaining player at the Ravens from their 2012 Super Bowl victory

"Justin created many significant and unforgettable moments in Ravens history. His reliability, focus, drive, resilience and extraordinary talent made him one of the league's best kickers for over a decade.

"We are grateful for Justin's many contributions while playing for the Ravens. We sincerely wish him and his family the very best in this next chapter of their lives."

The Baltimore Banner has reported that more than a dozen massage therapists from spas and wellness centres in the Baltimore area have accused Tucker of inappropriate behaviour, with two spas saying they had banned him altogether.

All of the alleged misconduct reportedly occurred between 2012 and 2016.

Tucker, a seven-time Pro-Bowl player, had the worst season of his 13-year NFL career last year, missing 10 total kicks, three more than in any previous campaign.

He was the sole remaining player left at the Ravens from their last Super Bowl victory in 2012.