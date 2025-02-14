Olympic champion Noah Lyles set to race NFL star Tyreek Hill

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Olympic gold medallist Noah Lyles are ready to put the debate - and the trash talk - to rest and race in a showdown.

Hill, who plays with the Miami Dolphins, challenged Lyles to a 50-yard showdown - using the NFL game's preferred metric - days after the American won the blue-riband event in Paris in the most competitive final in Olympic history.

Lyles responded earlier this month after winning his fourth consecutive 60m indoor title at the New Balance Grand Prix by tearing his bib off to reveal a scrawled message: "Tyreek Could Never."

Hill, among the fastest players in the NFL, said on social media that the race was on, writing "Coming to a city near you" with a link to a People magazine article confirming the meeting.

It was not immediately clear when or where the race would happen, only that it would occur before the US championships in July.

The two have yet to announce what distance they would race, with Hill saying he initially wanted to race 40m and Lyles telling the publication that a 100m sprint would be a "blowout."

"This has been an ongoing thing for, quite some time now, and I mean, everybody's seen the back and forth on social media," Hill, 30, said. "I've been very adamant to show people what real, true speed looks like."

Lyles, who won the gold medal last summer at the Paris Olympics in the 100m and is a three-time world champion, winning the gold medals in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m events in 2023.

"Everybody says that they're gonna be the world's fastest, but when it comes down to it, you gotta be the winner every time, each and every time, and every time I show up to the biggest moments, I win," he said. "That's why I'm the world's fastest."