NFL Brazil: Los Angeles Chargers to play in Sao Paulo in Week One of 2025 season
The Los Angeles Chargers will play in Brazil during Week One of the 2025 NFL season as part of seven international games set to be staged across the campaign, also including matchups in Dublin, Berlin and Madrid alongside three more games in London.
Wednesday 19 February 2025 14:58, UK
The NFL has confirmed it will play a game in Brazil for the second consecutive year as part of its bumper international schedule in 2025.
The Los Angeles Chargers will feature as the designated team at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo on Friday night in Week One of the regular season.
It comes after the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles kicked off their 2024 campaign with victory over the Green Bay Packers in the inaugural game in Brazil last September.
"After a successful and memorable first game in Brazil in 2024, we are delighted to confirm the league's return to São Paulo with the Los Angeles Chargers as the designated team in what will be an incredible next chapter in the market," said NFL Brazil General Manager Luis Martinez.
"Alongside our partners - SPTuris, Mayor Nunes and the Corinthians - we will continue to make history together and look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience for passionate fans of the game once again in Brazil."
The NFL is able to schedule up to eight league-operated international regular-season games from 2025, with seven games set to take place overseas this coming season.
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host two games alongside the Jacksonville Jaguars' return to Wembley Stadium as part of three more London matchups, while the Indianapolis Colts are the designated team for the first ever regular-season game to be held in Berlin, Germany.
The Miami Dolphins are also scheduled to host the first-ever game in Madrid, Spain at the iconic Bernabeu Stadium, while it was confirmed during Super Bowl week that the Pittsburgh Steelers will play at the historic Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.
It was also recently announced that the Los Angeles Rams will head to Melbourne, Australia as the NFL breaks new grounds by playing at the famous MCG during the 2026 campaign.
"It's an honour to once again represent the NFL on an international stage," said Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos.
"It's also a tremendous opportunity to help grow the game and bring the Chargers brand to millions of sports fans across Brazil and Latin America. One of the great countries of the world, Brazil is as vibrant, dynamic and culturally diverse as anywhere on the planet and we cannot wait to experience the warmth and passion of its people during our visit."
