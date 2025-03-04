NFL news: New York Jets release wide receiver Davante Adams to open market

Wide receiver Davante Adams is being released by the New York Jets, sending him to the open market.

The Jets reportedly attempted to find a trade partner for Adams over the last week, but the search yielded no suitors and now Adams is free to sign with any team.

The move comes with little surprise, given Adams' contract. He was set to earn $35.64m in base salary each of the next two seasons with zero guaranteed.

Adams, 32, was acquired by the Jets in October 2024 from the Las Vegas Raiders to be reunited with Aaron Rodgers. But with a reset at quarterback and Adams' cap hits of $38.3m in both 2025 and 2026, the Jets are planning to move on quickly.

Adams caught 85 passes for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns with the Las Vegas Raiders and Jets in 2024 despite missing three games.

If the Jets trade Adams before June 1, they will take a dead cap hit of $8.36m in 2025, but the savings on the cap equals $29.9m.