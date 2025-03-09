Davante Adams: Los Angeles Rams agree two-year deal with wide receiver after New York Jets exit

Davante Adams is heading back to the West Coast after agreeing to sign with the Los Angeles Rams following his release by the New York Jets earlier this offseason.

The three-time First-Team All-Pro wide receiver, who played college football at Fresno State in California, has agreed a two-year $46m deal with the Rams, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, on the eve of the league's first week of free agency.

Adams' arrival comes amid expectations that the Rams will move on from veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who was informed by the team this offseason that they were seeking to trade him.

Adams played 11 games with the Jets during the 2024 campaign after joining from the Las Vegas Raiders in a mid-season trade, reuniting with former Green Bay Packers team-mate Aaron Rodgers in the process.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The 32-year-old managed 67 catches for 854 yards and seven touchdowns but could not help the Jets turn their season around as they finished 5-12, extending the NFL's longest active playoff drought, having fired head coach Robert Saleh after their defeat to the Minnesota Vikings in London.

Adams was a second-round pick out of Fresno State for the Packers in 2014 and spent eight seasons in Green Bay before being traded to the Raiders to reunite with former college quarterback Derek Carr. He played just two full campaigns in Las Vegas before being traded to the Jets on October 15 last year.

The six-time Pro Bowler has made 957 catches for 11,844 yards and 103 touchdowns in 164 regular-season games in his career, alongside 72 receptions for 910 yards and eight scores in 11 playoff outings, all of which came with the Packers.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Adams led the league in receiving touchdowns in both 2020, with 18, and 2022, with 14.

Only Travis Kelce has more catches than Adams since he entered the league in 2014, while his touchdown haul is bettered only by Mike Evans in that period, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout having played four more games.

He will now play across from Puka Nacua, who has asserted himself as one of the NFL's most dynamic wide receivers after being drafted in the fifth round two years ago.

The Rams also recently handed 2021 second-round pick Tutu Atwell a one-year $10m contract extension.