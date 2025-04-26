NFL Draft 2025: Quarterback Shedeur Sanders is still waiting to be picked after three rounds

Shedeur Sanders is still waiting to hear his name called in the NFL Draft - after three rounds, 102 picks and five quarterbacks selected ahead of the Colorado quarterback.

The highly -yped star, who stunningly fell out of the first round on Thursday night, was not among the 70 players selected in the second and third rounds on Friday.

Sanders is arguably the most recognisable player in the country entering the draft - largely because of his father, Deion, the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

"Thank you GOD for EVERYTHING," Sanders posted on X during the third round.

NFL franchises plucked 70 more players from the college ranks and left Sanders, who was sacked 94 times over his last two college seasons, still waiting for his phone to ring.

Four other quarterbacks leap-frogged Sanders. In a surprise in the first round, the Giants took Jaxson Dart of Mississippi.

In round two, the Saints selected Louisville's Tyler Shough, who began his college career at Oregon in 2018 and will turn 26 in September.

Two more quarterbacks went in the third round with Alabama's Jalen Milroe to the Seahawks and Oregon's Dillon Gabriel to the Browns.

Milroe, the 6-foot-2, 217-pound quarterback started two seasons at Alabama, racking up 45 passing touchdowns and another 33 on the ground over his collegiate career.

"He's an incredible athlete," general manager John Schneider said. "Very, very fast. I think literally it's 21.2 (mph) or something like that, his GPS speed."

At best, Sanders will be the sixth quarterback drafted in 2025, and he won't even be the first Sanders selected.

That honour went to South Carolina defensive tackle T.J. Sanders, who went 41st overall to Buffalo.

One team that isn't looking for a quarterback after finally landing one a year ago is the Denver Broncos, and their coach, Sean Payton, expressed dismay at Sanders' slide into day three of this year's draft.

"There will be this chip on his shoulder and beware because this guy's going to play in this league," Payton said. "Yeah, I think it's surprising."

Among the other best available prospects when the draft resumes with the Titans choosing 103rd overall are 5-foot-8 Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson, who scored a school-record 22 touchdowns last season, and Arizona State's bruising running back Cam Skattebo, who rushed for 1,711 yards and 21 TDs last season.

Other top candidates for round four include LSU guard Miles Frazier, Ohio State edge rusher Jack Sawyer and Colorado State wide receiver Tory Horton.

