NFL draft 2027 heading to Washington, DC with over a million people expected to attend

The 2027 NFL draft will be held in Washington, DC with commissioner Roger Goodell expecting more than a million visitors to attend.

US President Donald Trump announced at the White House on Monday that the league's big off-season event would head to the capital for the first time since 1940.

The draft will be held on the National Mall, in front of the Capitol building.

The current estimated record draft attendance came in Detroit two years ago when in excess of 750,000 people turned out.

Image: Josh Harris (left), Roger Goodell (second left) and President Donald Trump announced that the draft will head to the US capital in 2027

Goodell, who appeared alongside Trump and Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris in the Oval Office for the 2027 draft announcement, said: "We believe we'll have well over a million people when we come here.

"The draft has become one of the great entertainment sports events.

"We can have a tremendous impact on this community, and it will not just be an event, it will show the world how far the nation's capital has come and where it's going."

The draft is held in a different city each year with the 2026 edition to be staged in Pittsburgh.

President Trump said: "The draft is a celebration of one of our most cherished cultural institutions. Everyone in the world is going to be watching."