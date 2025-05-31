Patrick Mahomes rules himself out of representing the United States in flag football at the 2028 Olympic Games

Patrick Mahomes has ruled out playing flag football for the United States at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

NFL franchises recently approved a resolution that would allow players to compete in flag football as the sport makes its Olympic debut at the LA Games.

Kansas City Chiefs quarter-back Mahomes, who will be 32 when the Games begin, is excited to see American football debut at the Olympics but is content to watch on rather than participate.

"I'll probably leave that to the younger guys," the three-time Super Bowl-winning MVP said. "I'll be a little older by the time that comes around."

He continued: "It's awesome. Honestly, just to be able to showcase the NFL to the whole world through flag football."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Since the IOC approved flag football for the LA28 Olympics in 2023, the NFL has intensified its promotion of the non-contact sport, aiming to attract more women to a traditionally male-dominated arena.

The league has long supported player participation in the Games, and stars like Mahomes expressed interest as early as two years ago.

At LA28, six men's and six women's teams - each with 10 players - will compete in a five-on-five format.