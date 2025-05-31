Patrick Mahomes rules himself out of representing the United States in flag football at the 2028 Olympic Games
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has no intention of playing flag football as Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 despite recent NFL owners vote permitting players to participate
Saturday 31 May 2025 11:41, UK
Patrick Mahomes has ruled out playing flag football for the United States at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
NFL franchises recently approved a resolution that would allow players to compete in flag football as the sport makes its Olympic debut at the LA Games.
Kansas City Chiefs quarter-back Mahomes, who will be 32 when the Games begin, is excited to see American football debut at the Olympics but is content to watch on rather than participate.
- NFL teams vote to permit players to compete in LA28 flag football
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
"I'll probably leave that to the younger guys," the three-time Super Bowl-winning MVP said. "I'll be a little older by the time that comes around."
He continued: "It's awesome. Honestly, just to be able to showcase the NFL to the whole world through flag football."
Since the IOC approved flag football for the LA28 Olympics in 2023, the NFL has intensified its promotion of the non-contact sport, aiming to attract more women to a traditionally male-dominated arena.
The league has long supported player participation in the Games, and stars like Mahomes expressed interest as early as two years ago.
At LA28, six men's and six women's teams - each with 10 players - will compete in a five-on-five format.