Justin Tucker: NFL bans ex-Baltimore Ravens kicker for first 10 weeks of season

The NFL has suspended Justin Tucker for violating the league's personal conduct policy; Baltimore Ravens released Tucker earlier this year for "football reasons" amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour by a number of massage therapists

The NFL has suspended former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker for the first 10 weeks of the 2025 season for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

The ban takes effect on August 26 - roster cutdown day - with Tucker eligible for reinstatement on November 11.

Tucker is a free agent after the Ravens released him last month after he was accused of inappropriate behaviour by a number of massage therapists.

The Ravens did not mention the allegations against Tucker - who has maintained his innocence - when announcing the 35-year-old would be cut, instead saying he was leaving due to "football reasons."

At the time, The Baltimore Banner reported that more than a dozen massage therapists from spas and wellness centres in the Baltimore area had accused Tucker of inappropriate behaviour, with two spas saying they had banned him altogether.

All of the alleged misconduct reportedly occurred between 2012 and 2016.

A five-time All-Pro, the 35-year-old Tucker played his entire 13-year career with Baltimore up until last month. He is considered one of the best kickers in NFL history, although 2024 was his worst season.

He holds the records for the longest field goal and career field goal percentage in NFL history, and was the sole remaining player on the roster from the Ravens' last Super Bowl victory in 2012.

"We are disappointed with the NFL's decision," Tucker's representative Rob Roche told ESPN in a statement. "Justin has always strived to carry himself in a way that would make his family and community proud.

"He stands by his previous statements. In order to put this difficult episode behind him and get back on the field as soon as possible, we have advised Justin to accept this resolution and close this matter."