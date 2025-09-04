NFL 2025 expert predictions: Super Bowl, MVP, offensive and defensive player of the year, best offseason signing and more

It's prediction time! As the 2025 NFL season gets under way, the Sky Sports NFL team make their picks - from their MVP favourites to their Super Bowl matchups...

MVP

NDAMUKONG SUH: Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens. He will need an MVP season to beat not only the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, but also to get to the Super Bowl and over the hump.

NEIL REYNOLDS: Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals. Joe Cool got overlooked in 2024 because the Bengals didn't make the playoffs. But if he guides his team to the postseason party this time around, Burrow - who should once again be prolific - will rightly be rewarded as the best player of this coming campaign.

JASON BELL: Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals. I just believe in a healthy Joe Burrow. He's going to start fast. And with those two wide receivers he has, as long as he's on the field, he's going to light it up.

JEFF REINEBOLD: Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills. This is a quarterback award and I can see Allen leading the Bills to their first Super Bowl in the last year of what once was called Rich Stadium.

PHOEBE SCHECTER: Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens. If he plays like he did last year, this is a no-brainer. They have the same supporting cast and Lamar is so special with what he can do on the ground and through the air.

HANNAH WILKES: Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens. He was elite again last year and excelled from the pocket, which has often been an area he's been perceived as a little weaker in. The Ravens as a unit are set to continue being one of the very best, if not the best, team in the league so he's set up for success again in 2025. Now could they just keep it together through January, please!?

OLIVIA HARLAN DEKKER: Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals. Burrow had an amazing season last year with so many memorable highlight moments. He is one of the best pure quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen. Coming off his best season with a healthy offseason, I expect Burrow to orchestrate one of the best offenses in the league once again.

CAM HOGWOOD: Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals. Were it not for Cincinnati's slow start last season, I think he probably wins MVP. The league's reigning leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns will guide the Bengals back to the playoffs with another prolific campaign.

Offensive Player of the Year

NDAMUKONG SUH: Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions. He is going to continue to play at a very high level and carry the Detroit Lions deep into the playoffs.

NEIL REYNOLDS: Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles. I know it's an obvious choice but I think Saquon Barkley will repeat with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles won't shy from running the football, he'll get plenty of opportunities again to be the focal point of their attack. No running back in history has topped 2,000 rushing yards in a season twice, I think he's got a shot this year.

JASON BELL: Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans. I'm taking a big, huge bet on Nico Collins. I think he's going to have a big year for the Texans this year with C.J. Stroud bouncing back.

PHOEBE SCHECTER: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals. He was the triple-crown winner last year and if it wasn't for Saquon, he would have been in contention. He's going to need a similar year this time for the Bengals as the defense has only made slight improvements.

JEFF REINEBOLD: Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles. Barkley cements his legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history as he piles up over 1,500 rushing yards for the Eagles.

HANNAH WILKES: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions. There are a few names I could go with for this one but my shout is Jahmyr Gibbs. He had a monster season in 2024 and with a change at OC the Lions offense might look a little different this season but I think he'll continue to make plays, rack up yards from scrimmage and keep those chains (invisible as they may now be) moving regardless.

OLIVIA HARLAN DEKKER: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals. Chase is coming off a 1,700-yard season with 17 touchdowns. He is still just 25 with four straight 1,000-yard seasons - he is just scratching the surface.

CAM HOGWOOD: Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons. I think Robinson leads the NFL in scrimmage yards as the focal point of the Falcons offense and the perfect right-hand man for Michael Penix Jr.

Defensive Player of the Year

NDAMUKONG SUH: Micah Parsons, EDGE, Green Bay Packers. The Packers want this trade to be life-changing, career-changing and give him every single opportunity to be successful within that defense for them to get into the playoffs and make hay.

NEIL REYNOLDS: TJ Watt, EDGE, Pittsburgh Steelers. Watt has been very annoyed by how his team have slipped away at the back end of campaigns, and is going to be motivated to keep that team charging towards the playoffs. Pittsburgh are going to lean heavily on their defense, Watt instinctively knows when big plays need to be made and then makes them, I think he'll be the best defender in the NFL this season.

JASON BELL: Micah Parsons, EDGE, Green Bay Packers. He's going to be full of energy and ready to completely wreck shop.

PHOEBE SCHECTER: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Detroit Lions. Everyone loves a comeback story and if the Lions are going to take it all the way, he will be a key player.

JEFF REINEBOLD: Micah Parsons, EDGE, Green Bay Packers. The ultimate chess piece Micah Parsons earns every penny of his NFL record non-quarterback contract and leads the Packers to an NFC North title.

HANNAH WILKES: Jared Verse, EDGE, Los Angeles Rams. I'm backing Jared Verse to upgrade his DROTY gong from last season. He's going to grow into an absolute game changer, as close to a like-for-like replacement to Aaron Donald as you could hope to get. Despite his success last year the Rams defense was below par but I expect them to take a leap in 2025 and Verse will be at the heart of it.

OLIVIA HARLAN DEKKER: Myles Garrett, EDGE, Cleveland Browns. He is the most consistent monster in the league. He had a summer to focus fully on the Browns after settling his new contract. He was so dominant in joint practices and wrecking opposing offenses. He had to be reined in and have his reps limited!

CAM HOGWOOD: Micah Parsons, EDGE, Green Bay Packers. His arrival completely changes that division, that conference and the Super Bowl race. Jeff Hafley is about to unleash hell on Green Bay's opponents, Parsons putting up huge numbers within a Championship-ready roster.

Most impactful offseason addition

NDAMUKONG SUH: Ben Johnson, HC, Chicago Bears. The most impactful offseason addition will be new Bears head coach Ben Johnson. He is going to work magic with Caleb Williams and allow them to be much better than they were the year before, and potentially a playoff contender in a very difficult division.

NEIL REYNOLDS: Ben Johnson, HC, Chicago Bears. Micah Parsons' arrival in the NFC North puts much attention on the Green Bay Packers, but I actually think the biggest offseason addition remains in the division. That is the Chicago Bears making Ben Johnson their head coach. How he is going to work with Caleb Williams will be fascinating and promising and it looks good for the Bears as they strengthened up front with their offensive line. Of course Williams was sacked 68 times last year.

JASON BELL: Micah Parsons, EDGE, Green Bay Packers. I also think Parsons is going to be the most impactful offseason addition. He can propel this team to the Super Bowl.

PHOEBE SCHECTER: Joe Thuney, G, Chicago Bears. I think Joe Thuney to the Bears is going to be a game-changer for Caleb Williams. We have seen what he can do when he has a little protection. Hopefully it means he can think less about the line and more about getting the ball into the playmaker's hands.

JEFF REINEBOLD: Mike Vrabel, HC, New England Patriots. The signs of a turnaround were everywhere in New England in training camp.

HANNAH WILKES: Micah Parsons, EDGE, Green Bay Packers. Two words: Micah. Parsons. If you looked at the Packers last year, you'd think they were a couple of pieces away from being a bona fide Super Bowl contender. Jerry Jones just gifted them one of those pieces.

OLIVIA HARLAN DEKKER: Micah Parsons, EDGE, Green Bay Packers. The arrival of Parsons has excited a Packers team (and fan base) that might be one star away from the deeper playoff run they've been lacking. The Packers were already a top 10 defense last year, now adding the top graded linebacker by Pro Football Focus - with the best pressure rate since 2021!

CAM HOGWOOD: Liam Coen, HC, Jacksonville Jaguars. I would of course have said Micah Parsons here, but I've had the luxury of seeing everybody else's answers first, so for the purpose of trying to mix it up, we'll look towards Jacksonville. Coen just helped steer Baker Mayfield towards a career year in Tampa, and I think he is about to do the same with Trevor Lawrence in a 'prove it' year for the former No 1 pick.

Surprise package

NDAMUKONG SUH: I think the Washington Commanders are going to be a surprise team to win the NFC East, especially now that Jayden Daniels has Terry McLaurin, who no longer has an issue with his contract.

NEIL REYNOLDS: I'm going to go with the Jacksonville Jaguars. I don't think they'll head to the playoffs this season because the field is too competitive in the AFC, but I think they'll be much improved under Liam Coen. Trevor Lawrence is going to rebound, do well and find stability with a new head coach, who hopefully sticks around for a while. And then there is excitement about Brian Thomas Jr and Travis Hunter. Not a playoff team this year but I think they set the table for a successful 2026.

JASON BELL: I think it would probably be the Houston Texans reaching the final four, that might surprise people. I believe they can.

PHOEBE SCHECTER: The Las Vegas Raiders! New life, Pete Carroll, good young talent around in Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty. Or the Tennessee Titans. They drafted Cam Ward, the gun slinger, who is coming into a strong offensive line, unlike many other first-round quarterbacks. If he and Calvin Ridley can get on the same page, I think the defense will do enough to be dangerous.

JEFF REINEBOLD: Vrabel will have the Patriots tougher, more prepared and in the playoff hunt!

HANNAH WILKES: The New England Patriots. I don't think we'll see a miracle occur in Boston, but I think with Mike Vrabel at the helm we'll see the beginnings of where this team could go with Drake Maye over the next couple of years. Also, this is way more negative than I like to be, but I fear we might be surprised by just how bad the New Orleans Saints can be in 2025.

OLIVIA HARLAN DEKKER: The Arizona Cardinals! They had a quiet offseason and were devastated by injuries last year. Between Budda Baker, Trey McBride and Kyler Murray, they could be dangerous. They have more depth on both sides of the ball.

CAM HOGWOOD: Are they a surprise? I'm not so sure. The Seattle Seahawks are never too far from contention, the only question mark usually being the strength of their division. Mike MacDonald's defense, within which Devon Witherspoon is primed to star, will emerge as one of the most disruptive and innovative in the NFL to wrestle with the Los Angeles Rams for the NFC West.

Shock team to miss playoffs

NDAMUKONG SUH: I don't think it will be a shock, but it will be a shock to the world as it always is for whatever reason that the Dallas Cowboys miss the playoffs.

NEIL REYNOLDS: If any really good team is going to surprise us and slip out of the playoff race then I'm worried and concerned it might be the Minnesota Vikings. I really like this team, they're excellent on defense, so many weapons on offense, but until I see how quickly J.J. McCarthy settles at quarterback then that would be my concern. It's the most important position in football. It's a kid who looks to have all the tools. If he hits the ground running then the Vikings are a playoff team, if he falters in any way they may miss out in a competitive division.

JASON BELL: The Dallas Cowboys. Hey, why not?

PHOEBE SCHECTER: The Pittsburgh Steelers. I think the AFC North is more competitive, they barely make it in anyway and I worry with some ageing defensive players. DK Metcalf will be fun to see, but is he the difference-maker with Aaron Rodgers? I don't know.

JEFF REINEBOLD: The Detroit Lions miss the playoffs! As a Lions fan it hurts to write this, but the loss of both coordinators and talent, a tougher NFC North and what seems to be Detroit's yearly injury woes dooms the Lions' playoff dreams.

HANNAH WILKES: The Washington Commanders. They completely exceeded expectations last year, so a bit of regression is to be expected and despite the reinforcements to their O-line I fear a Jayden Daniels injury derailing their whole season.

OLIVIA HARLAN DEKKER: The Washington Commanders will miss the playoffs! Sophomore slumps are very common for quarterbacks, Jayden Daniels could slip from his great rookie season in a competitive NFC East. More primetime games this year dial up the pressure a bit.

CAM HOGWOOD: Let's say the Minnesota Vikings. It will all come down to how quickly and how well J.J. McCarthy settles into life as a starter in the NFL after missing his rookie year. Fortunately, he has the perfect offensive architect overseeing his development in J.J. McCarthy, but until then, there are natural doubts over Minnesota's ability to follow up last season's achievements. Justin Jefferson is the league's best receiver, Brian Flores' defense is among the most frightening, but McCarthy could take time to get going in a gruesome division.

Super Bowl

NDAMUKONG SUH: Detroit Lions to beat Baltimore Ravens. I think my MVP (Lamar Jackson) and Offensive Player of the Year (Jared Goff) meet in a Super Bowl matchup, where the Lions win their first ever Super Bowl ring!

NEIL REYNOLDS: Baltimore Ravens to beat Detroit Lions. Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara will be the stage upon which Lamar Jackson fulfils all his promise and finally lays to rest those doubts about him winning in the biggest moments. The Ravens have the game's best quarterback and one of the league's strongest rosters. And that will be enough for all the pieces to finally come together in California.

JASON BELL: Baltimore Ravens to beat Philadelphia Eagles.

PHOEBE SCHECTER: Buffalo Bills to beat Philadelphia Eagles. Bills baby!! But I'm still strong on the Eagles!

JEFF REINEBOLD: Buffalo Bills to beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

HANNAH WILKES: Baltimore Ravens to beat Philadelphia Eagles. If ANYONE can get past the Chiefs in the AFC it's theirs for the taking (Joe, Josh, Lamar, ANYONE!?). That said, for about the sixth year in a row I'm going to go with the Ravens... and I have them winning Super Bowl 60 over the Eagles. I think Philly have all the pieces to run it back but actually backing it up with a Lombardi might be a step too far.

OLIVIA HARLAN DEKKER: Baltimore Ravens to beat Green Bay Packers. The Ravens are a perennial threat thanks to great coaching and a great roster. They were one play away from beating a tough Bills team last year. Green Bay addressed their top two needs on both sides of the ball. Adding Matthew Golden should give Jordan Love a reliable No 1 target to elevate his game another level.

CAM HOGWOOD: Philadelphia Eagles to beat Baltimore Ravens. The Eagles still have the most complete roster in the NFL, and it will be typified when Tyler Steen replaces Mekhi Becton seamlessly at right guard to ensure the league's best offensive line remains undisrupted. It's what Jeff Stoutland does, it's what they do. Saquon Barkley runs riot, Jalen Carter haunts offensive lineman and Jalen Hurts thrives on the biggest stages once more. Philly go back-to-back to break Ravens hearts.

