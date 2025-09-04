Who can win Super Bowl LX? Assessing the chances of all 32 teams as Philadelphia Eagles begin title defence

The 2025 NFL season is here. While some teams gear up for a Super Bowl charge, others take the next steps in a rebuild. And some are just here for the ride.

Can your team win Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara next February? We cast an eye over all 32 clubs as they seek to dethrone the Philadelphia Eagles...

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen and his Bills have lost to the Chiefs in the playoffs in four of the last five seasons, including two AFC Championship Game defeats. The reigning league MVP is knocking on the door louder than anybody in the NFL amid an era-defining rivalry with Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs; his time is coming, and it might be now. Allen has combined for at least 40 passing and rushing touchdowns across a record five successive seasons while elevating his offense to a greater extent than any other quarterback in the NFL. He has unearthed a trusted target in Khalil Shakir and is accompanied by Joe Brady's prized two-way back James Cook, the more pressing question marks lying on whether one of the league's most expensive defenses can play like it, led by its X Factor Matt Milano.

Can they win the Super Bowl?: Yes.

2024 record: 13-4 (lost 32-29 to Chiefs in AFC Championship Game)

Miami Dolphins

The seat is hot for Mike McDaniel in Miami, where the honeymoon of an electrifying, edge-of-the-seat Dolphins offense is now testing the patience of high expectations. Tua Tagovailoa, his field field diagnosis, anticipation and rapid-fire release - health-permitting - can still thrive within a tailor-made system, which has been marred by pass protection frailties and which is relying on Tyreek Hill to be Tyreek Hill again. A spike in production meanwhile beckons up front through one of the league's best young pass rushers in Chop Robinson alongside Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips and Zach Sieler. The loss of corner Kader Kohou leaves Miami worryingly short at corner, but certain outsiders appear to be discounting McDaniel and his men rather quickly.

Can they win the Super Bowl?: No.

2024 record: 8-9

New England Patriots

Mike Vrabel feels something of a perfect, natural choice to steer the New England Patriots back towards relevance after a stumbling beginning to life in the post-Tom Brady and then post-Bill Belichick era. And thanks to flashes of quarterback Drake Maye last season, there could yet be a new sleeper surprise package lurking in the AFC. Stefon Diggs teams up with Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, Hunter Henry and exciting rookie Efton Chism III in handing Maye versatility, depth and playmakers on the outside. Even in recent years the Patriots have never drifted too far from being competitive on defense, and between them Vrabel and Terrell Williams they are going to have some fun with Milton Williams, Christian Barmore, Keion White Harold Landry III and Christian Gonzalez. Are they on their way back? Over to you, Drake Maye.

Can they win the Super Bowl?: No.

2024 record: 4-13

New York Jets

Justin Fields gears up for his last chance to cement a job as a starting quarterback in the NFL, replacing Aaron Rodgers under center to be greeted by Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. Beyond them, difference-makers in the skill positions are in short supply. As it was before Rodgers' arrival two years ago, the strength of this team comes on defense as first-year head coach Aaron Glenn prepares to send Will McDonald IV and Quinnen Williams hunting. The Jets defense ranked third in total yards and 11th in pressure rate last season. It's up to Fields and co. to take advantage of the opportunities they give the offense.

Can they win the Super Bowl?: No.

2024 record: 5-12

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

As with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, there is a 'their time' feel to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens as they prepare to pounce on the prospect of the Kansas City Chiefs loosening their grip on the AFC. Jackson came close to becoming a three-time MVP last season as the most unique multi-threat quarterback in the NFL, unrivalled rushing ability matched by a league-best passer rating as one of the most dangerous, and aesthetically-pleasing, arms in the league. He and Derrick Henry make for the ultimate defensive headache, while Kyle Hamilton is the epitome of the modern NFL safety at the center of a Ravens defense that finished second in sacks and eighth in pressures behind Odafe Oweh, Nnamdi Madubuike and a reinvigorated Kyle Van Noy. They have reached the Divisional Round in four of the last six seasons, as well as losing the AFC Championship Game in 2023. Time to make this roster count.

Can they win the Super Bowl?: Yes.

2024 record: 12-5 (lost 27-25 to Bills in Divisional Round of playoffs)

Cincinnati Bengals

A slow start to the 2024 campaign cost the Cincinnati Bengals a playoff spot and quite possibly Joe Burrow an MVP award. Burrow led the league in passing yards and passing touchdowns, while Ja'Marr Chase notched the receiving triple crown as leader in yards, catches and touchdowns. With Tee Higgins also remaining in the fold, the Bengals continue to boast a bomb squad equipped to go all the way. Trey Hendrickson's future was an uncomfortable talking point in the offseason, but an eventual solution (for now) means the Bengals retain last year's league-leader in sacks within a defense that ranked among the worst in the NFL. A healthy Burrow coupled with his star receiving duo makes them contenders.

Can they win the Super Bowl?: Yes.

2024 record: 9-8

Cleveland Browns

The positives are that Cleveland return with talismanic pass rusher Myles Garrett, who signed a bumper contract extension in the offseason despite a trade request. Garrett is a perennial Defensive Player of the Year contender, but has become a line sparkle within an otherwise hobbling offense. Having seen their Deshaun Watson risk fail catastrophically, the Browns begin the campaign with 40-year-old Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback ahead of Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, short of difference-makers around him outside of Jerry Jeudy. What looked like a franchise transformed not so long ago is now instead wrestling for direction within a gruelling division.

Can they win the Super Bowl?: No.

2024 record: 3-14

Pittsburgh Steelers

Ready for one, maybe final, year of Aaron Rodgers? Of course you are. Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers have been slumped in quarterback purgatory since the days of Ben Roethlisberger, and they might still be after taking a chance on a 41-year-old Rodgers. But they and he believe there is enough arm magic left in reserve to inspire a playoff charge, buoyed by the arrival of DK Metcalf and with Arthur Smith in his own tight end heaven with Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith and Darnell Washington. Pittsburgh's defense has never been a concern, TJ Watt fronting one of the league's deepest, meanest, brawling pools of disruptors, strengthened by Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay in the secondary. The AFC North, though, is as difficult as any to get out of.

Can they win the Super Bowl?: No.

2024 record: 10-7 (lost 28-14 to Ravens in Wild Card round of playoffs)

AFC South

Houston Texans

CJ Stroud has the arm to dissect the league's best defenses after igniting a new era under DeMeco Ryans, but he was sacked a second-most 52 times last season behind an offensive line ringing alarm bells heading into 2025. A healthy Nico Collins promises a 1,000-yard receiving campaign and Christian Kirk offers proven reliability as a second pass-catching threat, but intrigue comes via Nick Chubb and whether he can rediscover the spark that tore defenses apart prior to his knee injury. Across from them, Will Anderson Jr and Danielle Hunter spearhead a pass rush that finished fifth in sacks and fifth in total yards last year, within which Derek Stingley starred with five out of their fifth-most takeaways. The AFC South is wide-open; to miss the playoffs would be a crushing, stagnating blow to Houston's rise.

Can they win the Super Bowl?: No.

2024 record: 10-7 (lost 23-14 to Chiefs in Divisional Round of playoffs)

Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts enter the new season with Daniel Jones at quarterback. As much should underline their chances, or lack of them. Jones beat out the jaw-dropping but frustrating Anthony Richardson in the summer to make for uninspiring projections in Indy, where rookie tight end Tyler Warren is a headline addition to the talents of Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr, Josh Downs and Alec Pierce. Jones, too, has the benefit of a far more accomplished offensive line than that of his foiled New York tenure. Second-year pass rusher Laiatu Latu is an ascending star on defense, where rookie JT Tuimoloau has the potential to join him as a future stalwart. But Shane Steichen has his work cut out.

Can they win the Super Bowl?: No.

2024 record: 8-9

Jacksonville Jaguars

Former No 1 pick quarterback Trevor Lawrence is in a 'prove it' year having reached the playoffs just once in his first four seasons. But he finds himself in the best position yet to take control of the division alongside first-time head coach Liam Coen; second-year Brian Thomas Jr is a 1,000-yard receiver, with help on the way in the form of two-position rookie star Travis Hunter Jr, who the Jags drafted at No 2 overall. Can he play at both receiver and corner full-time? The Jags will require Hunter's help on defense after managing a league-worst nine takeaways in 2024, Jacksonville having also slumped to 25th against the run. Coen just oversaw a career-year for Baker Mayfield in Tampa; he can do the same for Lawrence and win a division title in the process.

Can they win the Super Bowl?: No.

2024 record: 4-13

Tennessee Titans

A fresh chapter begins for the Tennessee Titans, who just drafted quarterback Cam Ward with the No 1 overall pick. Within the recipe for success for any young quarterback is reliable pass protection, and Tennessee addressed as much in the offseason by signing guard Kevin Zeitler and left tackle Dan Moore to accompany 2023 11th overall pick Peter Skoronski. It is a season about setting the foundations for Ward and his development, a lack of star quality around him making for a low 2025 ceiling.

Can they win the Super Bowl?: No.

2024 record: 3-14

AFC West

Denver Broncos

The Sean Payton and Bo Nix head coach-quarterback union will develop once more after a standout rookie campaign to heap the pressure onto the Kansas City Chiefs and their monopoly on the AFC West. With the addition of Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga, Vance Joseph will keep a third-ranked scoring defense among the NFL's most stubborn behind the best corner in football in Pat Surtain II. Payton knows how to play winning football, and found his blueprint for Nix success. The depth of the AFC paints a daunting road, for now. This year will teach us how close they are.

Can they win the Super Bowl?: No.

2024 record: 10-7 (lost 31-7 to Bills in Wild Card round of playoffs)

Kansas City Chiefs

They are nursing the wounds of a heavy Super Bowl defeat, but Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are still the best quarterback-head coach pairing in the NFL. They have reached five of the last six Super Bowl together for a reason, all while rarely boasting anything close to the league's most talented group on offense, and while adapting multiple times both in-season and during games to stay ahead of the curve. They will adapt again, ideally with the assistance of an improved offensive line boosted by Josh Simmons at left tackle. Steve Spagnuolo's defense is again primed to star, Kristian Fulton entering to free up Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis expected to deliver his most impactful year in support of Chris Jones. They have won nine straight division titles. But more competition is coming their way.

Can they win the Super Bowl?: Yes.

2024 record: 15-2 (lost 40-22 to Eagles at Super Bowl LIX)

Las Vegas Raiders

Pete Carroll is the perfect figurehead with which to ignite a new era of direction and contention for a Raiders franchise that had been battling with on-field relevance with which to match their fancy stadium. In Brock Bowers is the league's best tight end in-waiting, if as much wasn't already cemented during a record rookie campaign across which he sizzled despite glaring quarterback concerns. Geno Smith takes the reins under center as an immediate upgrade, rookie running back Ashton Jeanty enters the backfield after a staggering season in college and Amari Cooper has self-described 'unfinished business'. Maxx Crosby chaos is promised, but can Tyree Wilson turn the power and ferocity into prominent contributions?

Can they win the Super Bowl?: No.

2024 record: 4-13

Los Angeles Chargers

There is some pressure mounting for Justin Herbert, whose devastating arm talent and passing numbers suggest he should have perhaps achieved more in his NFL career so far, most notably in the playoffs. Jim Harbaugh is as good a chance of turning him into a winner as any, and while Greg Roman will lean on a run-heavy system through Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris, Herbert's trio of Ladd McConkey, a returning Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnston may culminate in his best offense yet. With that said, the loss of left tackle Rashawn Slater is a sucker punch. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter was the stingiest in the league last year and returns as a primary strength.

Can they win the Super Bowl?: No.

2024 record: 11-6 (lost 32-12 to Texans in Wild Card round of playoffs)

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott will remind rivals he remains among the league's elite quarterbacks as he leads one of the NFL's most potent passing offenses while throwing to CeeDee Lamb and newly-acquired George Pickens, bolstered by a remodeled running attack in Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders. But no matter how much Jerry Jones wants to 'stop the run', they did just lose their best player.

Can they win the Super Bowl?: No.

2024 record: 7-10

New York Giants

No 3 overall Draft pick Abdul Carter will enter the fold to join Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux to form a powerhouse defensive front amid an era when any team wishing to be competitive must boast the ability to rush with just four men. They will suffocate opponents into crucial turnovers, creating opportunities for a more efficient and more expansive offense driven by Malik Nabers as he nestles in among the top five players in receiving yards. Projecting their success under center through Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and Jaxson Dart is a minefield, particularly given all-too-familiar offensive line concerns. Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen sit on as hot a hot seat as anybody in the NFL, and face the toughest schedule. Yikes.

Can they win the Super Bowl?: No.

2024 record: 3-14

Philadelphia Eagles

The Super Bowl champions return as favourites, flaunting the most complete roster in the league. Saquon Barkley is the best running back in football, Jalen Carter is a grenade to the quirkiest, most meticulous and best-disguised of offensive designs, quarterbacks are actively avoiding throwing towards Quinyon Mitchell, AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith are as influential as any receiving tandem in the NFL, Zach Baun has reignited his career as one of the best linebackers in football, Jeff Stoutland has masterminded one of the league's most consistent offensive lines and Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts has ice in his veins within a tailor-made system. How about Cam Jurgens becoming a seamless successor to Jason Kelce? Or Tyler Steen inevitably replacing Mekhi Becton without issue? They have everything.

Can they win the Super Bowl?: Yes.

2024 record: 14-3 (won Super Bowl LIX)

Washington Commanders

Reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels propelled the Commanders rebuild ahead of schedule to lead them to the NFC Championship Game last season, and resumes his ascent to keep Washington in contention with a cocktail of poise, arm talent and playmaking ability. Question marks may linger for Dan Quinn's pass rush and the receiving depth outside of Terry McLaurin, but Daniels has proven he can elevate this roster. Daniels is no longer a secret to the league; how Kliff Kingsbury evolves his scheme - a slight on him in the past - will be defining.

Can they win the Super Bowl?: Yes.

2024 record: 12-5 (lost 55-23 to Eagles in NFC Championship Game)

NFC North

Chicago Bears

Ben Johnson will carry across his Detroit Lions 'evil genius laugh' sorcery to unlock the best of second-year quarterback Caleb Williams, who has barely scratched the surface of the off-script, off-platform, skewed-angle magic teased across his college career. In DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Colston Loveland and D'Andre Swift, rarely has a young quarterback found himself surrounded by as much talent as Williams, not to mention an offensive mind as highly-regarded as that of Johnson. But contention will come too soon in arguably football's toughest division.

Can they win the Super Bowl?: No.

2024 record: 5-12

Detroit Lions

A healthy Aidan Hutchinson will return from injury to immediately thrust himself back into the Defensive Player of the Year discussion as, alongside Brian Branch, the heartbeat of a defense that felt his absence dearly last season. While he and one of the league's most ferocious pass rush motors hands NFC North quarterbacks nightmares, fellow colossus Penei Sewell will be the great equaliser to Green Bay's new star edge rusher and chief plough-and-clobber merchant in one of the league's most dynamic rushing attacks. They resume as an NFC favourite.

Can they win the Super Bowl?: Yes.

2024 record: 15-2 (lost 45-31 to Commanders in Divisional Round of playoffs)

Green Bay Packers

The arrival of Micah Parsons in a blockbuster trade from the Dallas Cowboys is a game-changer in the NFC playoff race. He is the quintessential modern one-man game-wrecker, whose ability to play across multiple alignments up front is a frightening addition to Jeff Hafley's subterfuge defense. His introduction promises to shine an even greater light on explosive second-year linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, as well as pressuring quarterbacks into misfires towards ball magnet Xavier McKinney. Matt LaFleur remains one of the NFL's most progressive offensive string-pullers, capable of turning erratic Jordan Love misfires into beautiful controlled chaos within an 'everybody eats' system.

Can they win the Super Bowl?: Yes.

2024 record: 11-6 (lost 22-10 to Eagles in Wild Card round of playoffs)

Minnesota Vikings

Kevin O'Connell resurrected the career of Sam Darnold as one of the smartest and most creative offensive architects in the NFL. Armed with the league's best wide receiver in Justin Jefferson and a rampant Brian Flores defense - primed to put him back into head coaching candidacy, he will ensure second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy is in a position to succeed within a Championship-calibre roster. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw is back as vital insurance and a supporting cast of Adam Thielen, Jordan Addison (once back from suspension) and a healthy TJ Hockenson is a young play-caller's best friend.

Can they win the Super Bowl?: Yes.

2024 record: 14-3 (lost 27-9 to Rams in Wild Card round of playoffs)

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

Bijan Robinson will conjure a monster year among the leaders in scrimmage yards as a do-it-all focal point to Zac Robinson's Falcons offense. His impact both out of the backfield and as a pass-catching threat will prove the perfect helping hand to Michael Penix Jr as he navigates the most diverse Atlanta attack in recent years. Injury to offensive tackle Kaleb McGary is a blow and the ability to create pressure up front remains a familiar question mark. They will excite with meaningful steps, but lack the consistency to threaten.

Can they win the Super Bowl?: No.

2024 record: 8-9

Carolina Panthers

The Dave Canales and Bryce Young marriage will go from strength-to-strength as the former No 1 pick quarterback builds on his career revival down the stretch of the 2024 season to underline his credentials as a starting quarterback in the NFL. Rookie wideout Tetairoa McMillan will dazzle, Tershawn Wharton will prove one of the underrated offseason acquisitions and corner Jaycee Horn will have a career year, but they are unproven, under-staffed and still a long way from challenging again.

Can they win the Super Bowl?: No.

2024 record: 5-12

New Orleans Saints

It is a fresh start, of sorts, in New Orleans as the Sean Payton era officially departs with Dennis Allen. In comes Kellen Moore for his long-awaited head coaching gig, tasked with navigating a precarious quarterback situation - such has become a theme in New Orleans. Spencer Rattler delivered flashes of a more imaginative system with brave, eye-catching throws under Klint Kubiak, and has juice to exploit through Alvin Kamara, Chris Olava and Rashid Shaheed. A remodelled secondary through Justin Reid and Julian Blackmon will meanwhile boost one of the league's leakiest defenses in 2024, but it is likely Rattler on whom progress relies.

Can they win the Super Bowl?: No.

2024 record: 5-12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What version of Haason Reddick pitches up in Tampa remains to be seen, but a defensive front led by him, Yaya Diaby, Logan Hall, Calijah Kancey and a Vita Vea-shaped brick wall can be as stubborn and as nasty as they come. A reborn Baker Mayfield has meanwhile asserted himself as one of the league's favourite comeback tales after two career-best seasons, heading up a third-ranked offense that welcomes slick and versatile rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka alongside Mike Evans. And there still aren't many, maybe any, better than left tackle Tristan Wirfs. Not-so-dark horses, should injuries not get in the way.

Can they win the Super Bowl?: Yes.

2024 NFL record: 10-7 (lost 23-20 to Commanders in Wild Card round of playoffs)

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

For all of Arizona's flaws and for all of their quarterback's inconsistencies, Kyler Murray can still do things other quarterbacks in the league are incapable of doing as a scurrying nuisance on the ground with the off-platform arm talent to dunk on teams. In Drew Petzing is an offensive coordinator who could put himself in head coaching candidacy after orchestrating one of the leagues' most effective rushing attacks last year, but all eyes turn to how he can maximise both tight end Trey McBride and second-year receiver Marvin Harrison Jr in what could become a breakout season after his stuttering rookie campaign. Josh Sweat and Dalvin Tomlinson have arrived to beef up a help-needy defense, but expectation is to be tempered in Arizona.

Can they win the Super Bowl?: No.

2024 record: 8-9

Los Angeles Rams

If Matthew Stafford is healthy, if Puka Nacua is healthy, if Kyren Williams is healthy, if the Los Angeles Rams are healthy, they loom as not-to-be-crossed Super Bowl contenders who, even if their record fails to frighten, find a way to keep themselves in the conversation such is the brilliance of Sean McVay. What version of Davante Adams will pitch up in Hollywood? Anything close to an 80 per cent version promises fireworks alongside Nacua, who cements his No 1 status following the departure of Cooper Kupp. Elsewhere Chris Shula's youthful Jared Verse-led defense can hang with the best. Stafford permitting, they will be in the discussion come January.

Can they win the Super Bowl?: Yes.

2024 record: 10-7 (lost 28-22 to Eagles in Divisional Round of playoffs)

San Francisco 49ers

Sure, the Super Bowl record hasn't been pretty over the years, but Kyle Shanahan can be unfairly slept on as one of football's trend-pushing minds; much of the modern NFL is largely built on interpretations of his work. His Niners were ravaged by injuries in a write-off 2024, and they remain in wait of Brandon Aiyuk's return. But let's say Christian McCaffrey rediscovers something close to his multi-purpose best, let's say Ricky Pearsall fulfils expectations of a breakout, let's say Brock Purdy continues to shatter 'system' quarterback queries with a defender-swatting George Kittle at his disposal. The 49ers will be back in the hunt. On the other side, a returning Robert Saleh could be the perfect man to oversee a remodelled and refurbished 49ers defense leaning on youth around its proven core pieces in Nick Bosa and Fred Warner. Stay healthy, and they challenge once more.

Can they win the Super Bowl?: Yes.

2024 record: 6-11

Seattle Seahawks

Mike MacDonald and Aden Durde's defense erupts to turn into one of the league's most dominant units behind Devon Witherspoon, Boye Mafe, Derrick Hall, Leonard Williams and co after a year of learning and gelling in 2024. The defining storyline arrives under center, where Seattle are counting on the legitimacy of Sam Darnold's comeback campaign in Minnesota after signing him to a $100m deal. Charles Cross and Abe Lucas are his best friends at offensive tackle, while Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp are dreamy separators for him to work with. Should the non-playoff-debut-Darnold arrive, the Seahawks will shock plenty.

Can they win the Super Bowl?: Yes.

2024 record: 10-7

