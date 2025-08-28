Micah Parsons trade: Green Bay Packers send Kenny Clark and two first-round picks to Dallas Cowboys for star defensive end

Micah Parsons has been traded to the Green Bay Packers in a blockbuster move, with the Dallas Cowboys receiving two first-round picks and Kenny Clark.

Parsons will sign a four-year, $188m deal in Green Bay, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Thursday's deal between the Cowboys and Packers brings a conclusion to a saga that dragged through the offseason into training camp and the preseason.

Parsons occupies a special place in NFL history as one of only three defenders to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first four campaigns, joining future Hall of Famers Aaron Donald and Patrick Peterson.

"I never wanted this chapter to end, but not everything was in my control," Parsons said in a statement posted on social media.

"My heart has always been here, and it still is. Through it all, I never made any demands. I never asked for anything more than fairness. I only asked that the person I trust to negotiate my contract be part of the process."

