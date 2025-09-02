NFL 2025 season's most important people: Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Micah Parsons to shape Super Bowl LX race

Every new NFL season brings with it fresh questions, new stars, and familiar faces chasing that elusive Super Bowl dream.

But in 2025, a few names rise above the rest - men who will shape not just their teams' fortunes, but perhaps the entire arc of the season.

Here are the players and coaches I believe will prove most important to the 2025 campaign...

Lamar Jackson - the final step

For years we've marvelled at Lamar Jackson's electric play, but the postseason remained his stumbling block. Baltimore believes this is the year he finally gets them over the hump. The Ravens have built around him, doubled down on his unique talent, and now it's on Jackson to prove he can turn MVP form into championship glory.

Josh Allen - Buffalo's beating heart

The Bills go as Josh Allen goes. That's not just a saying - it's a truth. He is the heartbeat of Buffalo, carrying an outsized load in both the passing and running game. His brilliance makes them contenders, but his absence would leave them exposed. Few teams rely on one man quite as much as Buffalo relies on Allen.

Micah Parsons - a Packers power shift

Micah Parsons in Green Bay is already proving transformative. The Packers haven't had a defensive weapon like this in a generation, and Parsons' ability to wreck games might just elevate them into true Super Bowl contention. His arrival feels like a shift in the balance of power in the NFC. It will certainly make us take the Packers seriously in 2025. Their bar has been raised.

Dak Prescott - attack is the best form of defense

Parsons leaves behind a Cowboys team that now has no difference-maker on defense. That means Dak Prescott is going to need to return to the form that made him an MVP runner-up in 2023. But Prescott missed nine games last season and has missed 26 over the past five years. Can he stay in the line-up in order to thrive with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens?

Joe Burrow - keep the fire burning

Joe Burrow was red-hot in 2024, particularly down the stretch, and the Bengals soared because of it. The question is whether he can sustain that level - week after week, season after season. When Burrow is locked in, Cincinnati can beat anyone. But the NFL is ruthless, and every defense will be scheming to cool him down. And how about a little help from his own defense every now and then?

Dan Campbell - the next test

We've all fallen in love with Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions. Tough, gritty, fun - they embody their coach. But after losing both coordinators this offseason, Campbell faces perhaps his biggest test yet: can he keep the Lions punching above their weight when others might expect regression? Being loaded with talent should help the Lions remain true contenders.

Saquon Barkley - the key to a repeat

The Eagles' title defence rests heavily on Saquon Barkley's shoulders. His arrival unlocked another dimension to Philadelphia's attack, and if he stays healthy, he'll be pivotal to keeping the Lombardi Trophy in Philly. A fully-fit Barkley in midnight green is a frightening thought for opposing defenses.

Travis Hunter - the two-way star

Since Chuck Bednarik with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1960, we haven't seen a player do what Travis Hunter is about to attempt. Jacksonville sees him as both a playmaking corner and a weapon on offense - a genuine two-way player. If he can handle the load, Hunter doesn't just boost the Jags; he changes what we think is possible in the modern NFL and he sets a new tone for Trevor Lawrence, Liam Coen and the entire franchise. Look for most early impact to come on offense.

Pete Carroll - the Raiders' rebuilder

It felt strange seeing Pete Carroll leave Seattle, but in Las Vegas, he's tasked with restoring pride to the Raiders. Even though he will turn 74 in two weeks, his energy and experience might be exactly what this franchise needs. The question is whether Carroll can bring stability and success to a team that has searched for both for far too long. His formula will be familiar - a strong running attack led by rookie Ashton Jeanty and reliable QB play from Geno Smith.

Patrick Mahomes - protected at all costs

And now, we come to the game's biggest star. Patrick Mahomes is the NFL's standard-bearer, the man who makes magic out of chaos. But even Mahomes needs protection. Kansas City's offensive line is the great equaliser - keep him upright and they remain the team to beat in the AFC; fail, and the dynasty suddenly looks fragile. Mahomes was sacked 36 times last season plus another 11 in the playoffs. Rookie left tackle Josh Simmons must shine from the very start.

Roger Goodell - football without borders

It has become very clear that the NFL is no longer just a sports league operating out of America - it is a global brand. Commissioner Roger Goodell continues his drive to expand the game internationally, with Dublin, Berlin and Madrid hosting games for the first time in 2025. Add in contests in Sao Paolo, Brazil, and three in London and we will enjoy seven international games in the coming season. And that number is only going to rise in the coming years.

