NFL Week 3 scores: Philadelphia Eagles block field goal on final play to stun Los Angeles Rams

The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles stunned the Los Angeles Rams with a blocked field goal in the final seconds, Aaron Rodgers surpassed Brett Favre in the history books and Daniel Jones continued his incredible start with the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday...

Los Angeles Rams 26-33 Philadelphia Eagles

Jordan Davis blocked a field-goal attempt by the Rams' Joshua Karty on the final play of the game before returning it 61 yards for a touchdown - the Eagles' second blocked kick of the fourth quarter - to give Philadelphia a 33-26 win over Los Angeles.

The Rams (2-1) led 26-21 midway through the fourth when Jalen Carter blocked Karty's 36-yard try, and Jalen Hurts then led the Super Bowl champion Eagles (3-0) on a 17-play, 91-yard drive for the go-ahead score. That left 1:48 on the clock for Matthew Stafford, who led the Rams into position for Karty's 44-yard attempt with three seconds left.

Davis instead wedged his way through, knocked the ball down, scooped it and rumbled to the end zone, where he was mobbed by his team-mates as fans at the Linc erupted in celebration of the Eagles' 12th straight home victory.

Philadelphia slogged through a poor first half in which they managed just 33 yards on offense, and trailed 26-7 in the third quarter after Stafford's second touchdown pass of the game. Karty had already kicked four field goals for the Rams, who lost a tight NFC divisional-round playoff game to the Eagles last season.

Green Bay Packers 10-13 Cleveland Browns

Andre Szmyt kicked a 55-yard field goal as time expired as the Cleveland Browns rallied from a 10-0 deficit with under four minutes left to beat the Green Bay Packers 13-10.

Green Bay (2-1) appeared as if they might win with a last-minute field goal when they drove to the Browns' 25, but Shelby Harris blocked a 43-yard field goal attempt by Brandon McManus and Greg Newsome II recovered at the 47. Cleveland took over and went 16 yards in five plays. Joe Flacco had an eight-yard completion on third-and-two to get the ball to the Packers 35, bringing Szmyt on with two seconds remaining.

Flacco was 21 of 36 for 142 yards and rookie Quinshon Judkins had 94 yards on 18 carries, including his first NFL touchdown to tie it at 10 with 3:02 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Jordan Love completed 18 of 25 passes for 183 yards, including a three-yard touchdown to John FitzPatrick with 3:23 remaining in the third quarter to put the Packers up 10-0.

Indianapolis Colts 41-20 Tennessee Titans

Jonathan Taylor ran for 102 yards and three touchdowns as the Indianapolis Colts continued their best start since 2009 by beating the hapless Tennessee Titans 41-20.

The Colts are now 3-0 and off to their best start since 2009 when Peyton Manning led them to the AFC championship.

Kenny Moore put the Colts ahead to stay on the third offensive play of the game. He picked off rookie Cam Ward and went 32 yards for the pick-six. Tyquan Lewis had two of the Colts' four sacks in a game they outgained Tennessee 145-34 and led 17-3 after the first quarter as they controlled it throughout.

Daniel Jones now has as many victories this season as he had in his last 16 starts over two seasons with the New York Giants. Jones also has yet to have a pass intercepted as he threw for 228 yards and a touchdown to Michael Pittman.

Cincinnati Bengals 10-48 Minnesota Vikings

Isaiah Rodgers helped make Carson Wentz's debut at quarterback for Minnesota a rousing success, setting a Vikings record with two defensive touchdowns and forcing three of Cincinnati's five turnovers in a 48-10 romp for the worst loss in Bengals history.

Jordan Mason rushed for 116 yards and two scores on just 16 attempts, Will Reichard made a 62-yard field goal - the longest in Vikings history - as the first half ended and Wentz threw for two touchdowns over three quarters before yielding the mop-up work to rookie Max Brosmer.

Jake Browning was picked off twice in a rough start for the Bengals (2-1), who lost three of their five fumbles and missed Joe Burrow more than ever in their first game since their franchise quarterback had toe surgery that will sideline him for at least three months.

Wentz hit Josh Oliver and TJ Hockenson for scores and went 14 for 20 for 173 yards without a turnover for the Vikings (2-1), who posted their most lopsided victory since 1998 and their highest score since 2015.

Atlanta Falcons 0-30 Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young ran for a touchdown, Chau Smith-Wade returned an interception 11 yards for a score and rookie Ryan Fitzgerald made three field goals as the Carolina Panthers routed the Atlanta Falcons 30-0 for their first win of the season.

Young was 16 of 24 for 121 yards, but played mistake free after turning the ball over five times in the previous two games.

Smith-Wade's third-quarter pick-six highlighted a dominant performance for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's unit as the Panthers (1-2) intercepted Michael Penix Jr twice, forced three turnovers and limited the Falcons to five of 16 conversions on third and fourth downs for their first shutout since November 22, 2020.

Outside of Bijan Robinson, who combined for 111 yards from scrimmage - 72 on the ground and 39 through the air - the Falcons (1-2) got little production from their offense. Penix looked tentative and was ineffective from the start, finishing 18 of 36 for 172 yards before getting benched in the fourth quarter for Kirk Cousins with the Falcons trailing 27-0.

Pittsburgh Steelers 21-14 New England Patriots

Aaron Rodgers threw a go-ahead 17-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Austin III with 2:16 left as the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the New England Patriots 21-14.

Rodgers passed for 139 yards and two touchdowns, Kenneth Gainwell ran for a one-yard touchdown and the Steelers' defense forced five turnovers to help Pittsburgh (2-1) win at New England for the first time since 2008.

The Patriots (1-2) were driving with a chance to tie it and had fourth-and-one at the Pittsburgh 28, but DeMario Douglas caught a pass from Drake Maye and was stopped for a one-yard loss.

Maye finished 28 of 37 for 268 yards with two touchdowns, an interception and fumble. Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled twice and Antonio Gibson also lost one.

New York Jets 27-29 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Las Vegas Raiders 24-41 Washington Commanders

Marcus Mariota threw for 206 yards and a late touchdown while rushing for 40 yards and a score as he led the Washington Commanders to a 41-24 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in the absence of Jayden Daniels.

In addition to Mariota's 43-yard scoring pass to Luke McCaffrey with a little more than two minutes left, Washington (2-1) got touchdowns via a 60-yard run by Jeremy McNichols, a one-yard plunge by rookie seventh-round draft pick Jacory 'Bill' Croskey-Merritt that was set up by Mariota's 56-yard throw to Terry McLaurin and a 90-yard punt return by rookie fourth-round selection Jaylin Lane.

Houston Texans 10-17 Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence found Brian Thomas Jr for a 46-yard gain before Travis Etienne scored on the next play as the Jacksonville Jaguars held on to beat the Houston Texans 17-10.

The Jaguars (2-1) got a huge play from Lawrence to Thomas, a connection that has been mostly missing all season, and then the Texans (0-3) seemingly let Etienne score from 10 yards out with 1:48 remaining.

CJ Stroud drove Houston into striking distance in the waning seconds, but Josh Hines-Allen tipped his pass and Antonio Johnson intercepted the wobbler to seal the victory.