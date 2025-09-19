Miami Dolphin 21-31 Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen throws three touchdown passes before Tua Tagovailoa's crucial interception

Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and Terrel Bernard intercepted Tua Tagovailoa with three minutes left to secure the Buffalo Bills a 31-21 win over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.

James Cook had 108 yards rushing and a two-yard touchdown as the Bills (3-0) continued their dominance of Miami. Buffalo has won seven straight and 14 of the past 15, including playoffs, against its AFC East rival.

Miscues and a lack of discipline continued to hurt the Dolphins (0-3). Their worst start since 2019 will lead to more questions about coach Mike McDaniels' job security.

The Dolphins, who reached the playoffs in each of McDaniel's first two seasons, dropped to 8-13 since a wild-card loss to Kansas City in 2023.

Allen finished 22 of 28 for 213 yards and improved his record to 14-2 over Miami, with 43 touchdown passes in those games. Buffalo has won 10 straight home meetings with the Dolphins in a run spanning Bills coach Sean McDermott's nine-year career.

Stats leaders:

Dolphins:

Passing: Tua Tagovailoa, 22/34, 146 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Tua Tagovailoa, 22/34, 146 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT Rushing: De'Von Achane, 12 carries,62 yards

De'Von Achane, 12 carries,62 yards Receiving: Tyreek Hill, 5 catches, 49 yards, 1 TD

Bills:

Passing: Josh Allen, 22/28, 213 yards, 3 TDs

Josh Allen, 22/28, 213 yards, 3 TDs Rushing: James Cook, 19 carries, 108 yards, 1 TD

James Cook, 19 carries, 108 yards, 1 TD Receiving: Dalton Kincaid, 5 catches, 66 yards, 1 TD

Bernard's interception came with Miami trailing 28-21 and threatening to tie it. The Dolphins had a first down at the Buffalo 21 when Bernard jumped a pass intended for Jaylen Waddle.

It was the game's only turnover and a critical play for a Bills defense that had struggled to get Miami off the field. The Dolphins converted 10 of 15 third-down opportunities.

Matt Prater sealed the win on Buffalo's next possession by hitting a 48-yard field goal. He yanked a 39-yard attempt wide left in the second quarter.

Tagovailoa finished 23 of 34 for 146 yards with touchdown passes to Waddle and Tyreek Hill. Ollie Gordon scored on a two-yard run.

The Dolphins scored first for the first time this season but went three-and-out on each of their next two drives. Miami's defense also had difficulty containing the Bills, who scored on three of their first four possessions. Buffalo led 21-14 after Cook's touchdown run early in the third quarter.

The game turned with 10 minutes remaining and the score tied at 21.

With Buffalo punting from midfield on fourth-and-7, Miami defensive tackle Zach Sieler was flagged for roughing punter Cameron Johnston.

The 15-yard penalty put Buffalo at the Miami 36 and five plays later, Allen hit Khalil Shakir for a 15-yard, go-ahead touchdown with 7:17 left.

Dalton Kincaid also scored on a 20-yard catch, and rookie tight end Jackson Hawes scored his first career TD on a 5-yard pass that Allen released with a flick of the wrist while on the run.

