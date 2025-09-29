NFL 2025 London games: Fixtures, dates, teams and how to watch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Wembley

The 2025 NFL London games are here! Here is your quick guide to one of the biggest months on the UK sporting calendar...

Justin Jefferson, Matthew Stafford and Travis Hunter feature within a star-studded cast set to cross the pond in October as the league continues its historic international slate of games in the 2025 season - and you can watch it all live on Sky Sports.

It marks the 18th year that a regular-season game has been played in London since the New York Giants beat the Miami Dolphins in the first back in 2007, 2020 being the only year not to have hosted a game due to the coronavirus pandemic.

2025 NFL London games schedule and kick-off times

2025 NFL international games schedule Date Week Game Location September 5 1 Kansas City Chiefs 21-27 Los Angeles Chargers Corinthians Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil September 28 4 Minnesota Vikings 21-24 Pittsburgh Steelers Croke Park, Dublin October 5 5 Minnesota Vikings @ Cleveland Browns Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London October 12 6 Denver Broncos @ New York Jets Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London October 19 7 Los Angeles Rams @ Jacksonville Jaguars Wembley Stadium, London November 9 10 Atlanta Falcons @ Indianapolis Colts Olympiastadion, Berlin November 16 11 Washington Commanders @ Miami Dolphins Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid

NFL in London - what's the history?

Long before the days of International regular season games, the UK notably hosted eight American Bowl pre-season exhibition games at Wembley between 1968 and 1993.

By Week Eight of the 2007 campaign, the Giants were moving to 6-2 with a 13-10 win over the Dolphins on their way towards winning Super Bowl XLII later that season.

The league returns this year having played 39 regular-season games in London, with teams now on a rotation that will see every side play in another country at least once every eight years.

History was made in 2022 when the Green Bay Packers became the 32nd and final franchise to make the trip, before the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars met in front of a record London crowd of 86,651 at Wembley Stadium.

The Jaguars raised the bar again in 2023 by becoming the first team to play back-to-back regular season games in London as they met and beat both the Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills. The Vikings will now make more history by becoming the first team to play games in two different countries in a single season as they face the Browns in London a week on from their defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first-ever regular-season game in Ireland at Dublin's iconic Croke Park.

Wembley is due to stage its 27th game, while Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - the only purpose-built stadium for NFL games outside of the US - will host its 11th and 12th games as the official 'home of the NFL' in the UK. The current deal will see two regular-season games played at Tottenham each year through to the end of the 2029-30 campaign.

Key statistics

NFL London statistics First regular-season game 2007 (Miami Dolphins vs New York Giants, Wembley Stadium) Number of games 39 Record attendance 86,651 (New England Patriots 16-32 Jacksonville Jaguars, Wembley Stadium, 2024) Most team appearances 13 - Jacksonville Jaguars Most wins 7 - Jacksonville Jaguars Highest-scoring game San Diego Chargers 32-37 New Orleans Saints (2008) Lowest-scoring game Miami Dolphins 0-20 New Orleans Saints (2017)

Meet the teams

*Stats up-to-date as of Week Four

Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah Owner(s) Zygi Wilf 2024 season 14-3 Super Bowl titles 0 Last Super Bowl appearance 1976

The Vikings return to London boasting one of the faces of the NFL in star wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who is the second-highest paid player in his position in league history. Brian Flores has meanwhile established Minnesota's defense as one of the most potent in football with an innovative scheme set to thrust him back into head coaching candidacy next offseason.

The most pressing question marks lie at quarterback, where backup Carson Wentz has started the last two games in the absence of the injured J.J. McCarthy, who sat out his entire rookie campaign due to a knee injury as Sam Darnold stunned the NFL with a career-resurrecting campaign. His revival was in tandem with head coach Kevin O'Connell, who has asserted himself as one of football's smartest offensive architects. The Vikings have won on all four of their visits to London, including last season's victory over the New York Jets.

Stats leaders:

Passing: Carson Wentz, 44/66, 523 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs

Carson Wentz, 44/66, 523 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs Rushing: Jordan Mason, 56 carries, 271 yards, 2 TDs

Jordan Mason, 56 carries, 271 yards, 2 TDs Receiving: Justin Jefferson, 22 catches, 326 yards, 1 TD

Justin Jefferson, 22 catches, 326 yards, 1 TD Tackles: Ivan Pace Jr - 33

Ivan Pace Jr - 33 Sacks: Jalen Redmond - 3

Jalen Redmond - 3 Interceptions: Isaiah Rodgers/Josh Metellus - 1

Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski General Manager Andrew Berry Owner(s) Jimmy and Dee Haslam 2024 season 3-14 Super Bowl titles 0 Last Super Bowl appearance Never been to Super Bowl

Cleveland's claim to NFL stardom comes on defense in the form of chief edge rusher Myles Garrett, the No 1 overall pick at the 2017 Draft who has since amassed 106.5 sacks, second only to TJ Watt in that time. The Browns are led by 40-year-old quarterback Joe Flacco, who weapons on offense are led by wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Kevin Stefanski's side, nursing the wounds of their failed Deshaun Watson contract, are 1-3 on the year having just suffered a 34-10 loss to the Detroit Lions after upsetting the Green Bay Packers in Week Three. Cleveland return to London for the first time since October 2017 when they lost 33-16 to the Vikings.

Stats leaders:

Passing: Joe Flacco, 93/160, 815 yards, 2 TDs, 6 INTs

Joe Flacco, 93/160, 815 yards, 2 TDs, 6 INTs Rushing: Quinshon Judkins, 49 carries, 237 yards, 2 TDs

Quinshon Judkins, 49 carries, 237 yards, 2 TDs Receiving: Jerry Jeudy, 13 catches, 182 yards

Jerry Jeudy, 13 catches, 182 yards Tackles: Devin Bush - 31

Devin Bush - 31 Sacks: Myles Garrett - 4

Myles Garrett - 4 Interceptions: Denzel Ward/Grant Delpit - 1

New York Jets

New York Jets Head Coach Aaron Glenn General Manager Darren Mougey Owner(s) Woody Johnson 2024 season 5-12 Super Bowl titles 1 Last Super Bowl appearance 1968

It was yet another offseason of change for the New York Jets as they moved on from four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers while hiring former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn as their new head coach. Justin Fields entered as quarterback following his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, with wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall among the league's most gifted young skill position assets.

Stats leaders:

Passing: Tyrod Taylor, 33/47, 253 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

Tyrod Taylor, 33/47, 253 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT Rushing: Breece Hall, 38 carries, 157 yards

Breece Hall, 38 carries, 157 yards Receiving: Garrett Wilson, 21 catches, 229 yards, 2 TDs

Garrett Wilson, 21 catches, 229 yards, 2 TDs Tackles: Jamien Sherwood - 30

Jamien Sherwood - 30 Sacks: Will McDonald IV - 2

Will McDonald IV - 2 Interceptions: N/A

Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton General Manager George Paton Owner(s) Rob Walton 2024 season 10-7 Super Bowl titles 3 Last Super Bowl appearance 2016

The head coach and quarterback marriage of Sean Payton and Bo Nix takes the headlines ahead of Denver's arrival after the pair orchestrated an unlikely route to the playoffs in the latter's rookie season in 2024, underling a fresh era of progression in the wake of the franchise's foiled Russell Wilson tenure. Vance Joseph and his Broncos defense have meanwhile nestled in among the league's elite, spearheaded by Defensive Player of the Year in cornerback Pat Surtain II and premier edge rusher Nik Bonitto.

Stats leaders:

Passing: Bo Nix, 61/95, 535 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs

Bo Nix, 61/95, 535 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs Rushing: J.K. Dobbins, 41 carries, 222 yards, 3 TDs

J.K. Dobbins, 41 carries, 222 yards, 3 TDs Receiving: Courtland Sutton, 13 catches, 185 yards, 2 TDs

Courtland Sutton, 13 catches, 185 yards, 2 TDs Tackles: Alex Singleton - 27

Alex Singleton - 27 Sacks: Nik Bonitto - 3

Nik Bonitto - 3 Interceptions: Brandon Jones - 1

Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay General Manager Les Snead Owner(s) Stan Kroenke 2024 season 10-7 Super Bowl titles 2 Last Super Bowl appearance 2022

Sean McVay's Rams last played in London in 2019 when they beat the Cincinnati Bengals 24-10, one of four appearances in the UK. They are led by veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, who helped guide the team to victory over the Bengals at Super Bowl LVI at the end of the 2021 season, fulfilling a fierce campaign of star-studded offseason investments in view of delivering a championship. Third-year wide receiver Puka Nacua leads the NFL in catches and receiving yards through four weeks while on course for 2,000 yards, supported by former Green Bay Packers wideout Davante Adams. A youthful Rams defense is spearheaded by reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse along with Byron Young, Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske.

Stats leaders:

Passing: Matthew Stafford, 92/136, 1,114 yards, 8 TDs, 2 INTs

Matthew Stafford, 92/136, 1,114 yards, 8 TDs, 2 INTs Rushing: Kyren Williams, 68 carries, 303 yards, 1 TD

Kyren Williams, 68 carries, 303 yards, 1 TD Receiving: Puka Nacua, 42 catches, 503 yards, 1 TD

Puka Nacua, 42 catches, 503 yards, 1 TD Tackles: Kamren Curl - 35

Kamren Curl - 35 Sacks: Byron Young - 5

Byron Young - 5 Interceptions: Kamren Curl - 2

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen General Manager James Gladstone Owner(s) Shahid Khan 2024 season 4-13 Super Bowl titles 0 Last Super Bowl appearance Never been to Super Bowl

The Jacksonville Jaguars are currently settling into a new era under first-year head coach Liam Coen, the man tasked with unlocking the best of former No 1 pick Trevor Lawrence in his bid to join the NFL's elite quarterbacks. The Jags take to the field at Wembley carrying one of the league's most fascinating case studies in second overall Draft pick Travis Hunter, the two-position rookie superstar who plays both wide receiver and defensive back. Meanwhile on defense they are led by soon-to-be franchise sack record-holder Josh Hines-Allen and former No 1 pick Travon Walker. Jacksonville have played in London an NFL-most 13 times, winning seven and losing six while making Wembley their home from home.

Stats leaders:

Passing: Trevor Lawrence, 84/144, 845 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INTs

Trevor Lawrence, 84/144, 845 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INTs Rushing: Travis Etienne, 65 carries, 394 yards, 2 TDs

Travis Etienne, 65 carries, 394 yards, 2 TDs Receiving: Brenton Strange, 19 catches, 182 yards

Brenton Strange, 19 catches, 182 yards Tackles: Foye Oluokun - 30

Foye Oluokun - 30 Sacks: Arik Armstead - 2.5

Arik Armstead - 2.5 Interceptions: Devin Lloyd - 3

Did somebody say there is a fourth game?

How about some mid-week football under the lights?! The NFL Academy will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the third year running this month when they take on St. Thomas Aquinas on Wednesday October 8.

Head coach Steve Hagen's side stormed to a 35-0 shutout victory over US opponents Erasmus Hall in 2023 thanks to two touchdowns from Bryan Winter alongside scores from Ben Lax, Justus Seelig and Matthew Okunade for the Loughborough-based Academy.

They were then beaten 31-9 by the California-based nationally-ranked De La Salle in 2024 as Derrick Blanche Jr. and Dominic Kelley rushed for two touchdowns apiece before Rafael Varona-Blakstad's late scoring catch.

The NFL Academy continues to thrive as a pathway to college football opportunities for athletes from multiple countries across Europe and the world. Already in its young existence it has seen the likes of offensive lineman Daniel Akinkunmi join Oklahoma and Emmanuel Okoye sign with Tennessee, while tight ends Peter Clarke and Seydou Traore are currently playing for Temple and Mississippi State, respectively, among a host of life-changing stories.

Who's providing the entertainment?

Seven-time BRIT award-winning artist RAYE will headline the half-time show during the opening NFL London game between the Vikings and Browns on Sunday October 5 at Tottenham.

The 27-year-old won a record-breaking six BRIT awards in 2024, the most by any artist in a single year, before later performing at Glastonbury in 2025.

"I'm very grateful to NFL for inviting me and the band to perform during this halftime show," said RAYE. "Hopefully we can provide a memorable and entertaining moment for the crowd and viewers at home."

Singer and songwriter Pixie Lott will perform the English national anthem ahead of the game.

The NFL's world tour continues

The league's ever-extending road trip continues when the NFL heads to Germany for the first-ever regular-season game in Berlin between the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons on Sunday November 9, live on Sky Sports NFL. It will mark the fourth successive year that the NFL has hosted a game in Germany having visited both Munich and Frankfurt alternately since 2022.

Another new territory enters the fold when Madrid's iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium plays stage to the first-ever game in Spain between the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders on Sunday November 16, also live on Sky.

Both trips feature as part of a record seven international games being played in 2025 as part of the league's continued global expansion, which will see the NFL head to Melbourne, Australia and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2026.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell recently reiterated the league's aim to one day play 16 international games per season, which would see each team play at least one game overseas during a single campaign.

Watch the 2025 NFL season live on Sky Sports, including every London and European game as well as every minute of the playoffs and Super Bowl LX; Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.