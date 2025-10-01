Wembley Stadium to host college football game in 2026 as Arizona State face Kansas in 'Union Jack Classic'

College football will be played at Wembley Stadium for the first time when Arizona State face Kansas in September 2026.

The 'Union Jack Classic' series will feature multiple games with different teams over the coming years.

The NFL's 'International Series' began in 2007 as the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins played the first competitive game abroad and it was a huge success, with multiple games now taking place in the UK each year. Games have also been played in Germany, Brazil and just last week Ireland.

College football has also consistently been played abroad, with the Aer Lingus College Football Classic taking place at Ireland's Aviva Stadium in each of the last four seasons.

However, the Union Jack Classic will be the first played at Wembley Stadium and just the second played in London after a 1988 matchup between Richmond and Boston University.

Image: College football is heading to Wembley Stadium in 2026

Brian Dubiski, Chairman and CEO of Union Jack Classic said: "We are proud to make history by bringing American College Football to London on a global stage. Hosting two elite Big 12 programs at Wembley Stadium positions this matchup as the premier international showcase for our sport, and we look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience for fans and partners worldwide."

Brett Yormark, Big 12 Commissioner, said: "I'm thrilled that Big 12 football will be heading to London for the first-ever college football game at Wembley Stadium. I've often said my goal is for the Big 12 to be the most globally relevant conference in college athletics. Expanding our international presence will elevate our brand, create new opportunities for student-athletes, and open the door to meaningful commercial growth for the league."

Who are the teams?

Image: Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt is expected to be a high NFL draft pick when he chooses to turn professional

The Arizona State Sun Devils and Kansas Jayhawks are rivals in the 'Big 12', one of the 'Power Four' conferences that compete at the highest level of college football.

Arizona State have had players such as Terrell Suggs, Zach Miller and most recently New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo drafted into the NFL. They are currently ranked as one of the top 25 college teams in America.

Kansas are one of the oldest college football programs - their first season was in 1890. Notable former Jayhawks include Gale Sayers and Aqib Talib.

Kansas Director of Athletics Travis Goff said: "This is the perfect moment in time for Kansas Football to blaze an uncharted trail to historic Wembley Stadium in London. This opportunity is reflective of the growth and trajectory of our football program and the entire University, and will provide our fans and student-athletes an unprecedented experience.

"We're excited that our season ticket holders and students will still have six opportunities to watch a game at The Booth next season as that project is being completed, while also having the chance to see the Jayhawks play international for the first time ever. Our commitment is to provide a first-class, generational experience for our program and supporters, while showcasing Jayhawk Football and the University of Kansas on a global stage."

Arizona State Athletics Director Graham Rossini added: "The Big 12 is leading the charge to take college football global, and we're proud to be part of it. College sports are about providing our student-athletes with life-changing experiences, and playing in the Union Jack Classic at Wembley Stadium will be an incredible one. With nearly 18,000 international students from 160 countries, ASU already thrives on a global stage, and we can't wait to showcase Sun Devil Football and Arizona State University to fans across Europe."

